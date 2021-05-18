Kumkum Bhagya: Tanu tries to attack Pragya?

Kumkum Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV popular show Kumkum Bhagya serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Ranbir and Aryan questioned Abhi why didn’t he involved them in their plan. Abhi told them how it’s executed in rocket speed because of his wife and daughters.

Tanu left from Abhi’s place after accepting Baljeet gift. Abhi left to meet Pragya after praising the acting skills of Baljeet. Abhi spent his time with Pragya, that time Aliya interrupted their moment and told him how helpless she felt seeing his roka with Tanu.

Abhi said it was their plan. Aliya said she was not part of the plan and questioned him if he wasn’t consider her like a family. Abhi made her feel better telling he is happy to get his old Aliya and told her how it’s implemented fastly.

Saritha got hyper after seeing the marriage news of Abhi with Tanu in TV and she scolded Pragya for hiding this matter from her. Abhi went to meet Saritha with Pragya and revealed their plan to her. Pradeep blackmailed Tanu for money and she decided to marry Abhi as soon possible to handle Pradeep.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Tanu will meet Abhi and asks if he will run away from her even after their marriage too. Pragya will enters to room and shouts Tanu than Tanu removes her hand from Abhi shoulder.

Pragya will ask Tanu to understand that nobody can separate them so gets ready to accept your defeat like everytime because this time too we are going to win against you. Tanu gets angry and tries to scratch Pragya face but Abhi pushes Tanu.

Will Pragya suspicion is correct regarding Tanu? Will Abhi and Pragya get proofs against Tanu?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.