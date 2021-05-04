Kunal Jaisingh (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Kunal Jaisingh (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Kunal Jaisingh is an Indian film and television actor. He is famous for his roles as Ranveer Shergill in The Buddy Project and Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He made his debut on TV with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya in year 2011. Kunal won the Gold Award and Indian Telly Award for Best Actor In Supporting Role for show Ishqbaaz.

Kunal Jaisingh was born on 29th July, 1989 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He completed his schooling from Jasudben M.L School, Mumbai and graduated from H.R. Collage of Commerce and Economics. He has been part of many drams and plays during his college days.

Bio

Real Name Kunal Jaisingh
Nickname Kunal
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 29 July 1989
Age (as in 2021) 32 Years
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Bharati Kumar ​(m. 2018-Present)
Kunal Jaisingh with Bharati Kumar (Wife)
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Kunal started his career with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya where he played a mute guy. He got fame with Channel V India’s The Buddy Project where he portrayed Ranveer Shergill. He has been part of various anthology series like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Twist Wala Love, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Savdhaan India etc.

He played Chiku in Zee TV’s Doli Armaano Ki in 2015. His role Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz opposite Shrenu Parikh was appreciated by the audience. He also portrayed the same character in 2017 in the show’s spin off, Dil Boley Oberoi. Kunal worked as Ruhaan in Voot’s web series Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka opposite Tejasswi Prakash in 2019. In 2020, Kunal played Reyansh Khurana in Colors TV’s Pavitra Bhagya opposite Aneri Vajani.

Education Details and More

School Jasudben M.L School, Mumbai
College H.R. Collage of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2012)
Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2009)
Music Video : Pehla Pyaar (2017)
Pehla Pyaar (2017)
Awards Gold Awards for Best Actor In Supporting Role (2018)
Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor In Supporting Role (2019)
Gold Awards for Most Stylish Actor Male (OTT) (2019)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 8″ Feet
Weight 73 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Travelling and Watching movies

Personal Life

Kunal is married to Bharati Kumar. They met on the sets of The Buddy Project and the two dated for around five years and got engaged on 18 March 2018 and got married on 20 December 2018 in Mumbai.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Bharati Kumar
Kunal Jaisingh with Bharati Kumar (Wife)
Marriage Date 20 December 2018
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Kunal Jaisingh

  • Kunal Jaisingh was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • He won the Most Stylish Male (OTT) in Gold Awards in 2019.
  • He also starred in Music video of song Pehla Pyaar sung by Shlipa Joshi.
  • He did a short film ‘It happened that night’ for YouTube channel The Short Cuts in 2016.
It Happened THAT NIGHT ft. Kunal Jaisingh | The Short Cuts
  • He is very passionate about photography and has his own photography page called @photofakir on Instagram.
  • In 2021, He was seen in the role of Veer in Sony TV’s show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The show revolves around the story of 3 women Amrit, Vashma and Radha who live in Lahore at a time when India is on the cusp of gaining independence. They hope to achieve their dreams and find success in their love lives.

If you have more details about Kunal Jaisingh. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

