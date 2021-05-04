Kunal Jaisingh (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Kunal Jaisingh (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Kunal Jaisingh is an Indian film and television actor. He is famous for his roles as Ranveer Shergill in The Buddy Project and Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He made his debut on TV with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya in year 2011. Kunal won the Gold Award and Indian Telly Award for Best Actor In Supporting Role for show Ishqbaaz.

Kunal Jaisingh was born on 29th July, 1989 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He completed his schooling from Jasudben M.L School, Mumbai and graduated from H.R. Collage of Commerce and Economics. He has been part of many drams and plays during his college days.

Bio

Real Name Kunal Jaisingh Nickname Kunal Profession Actor Date of Birth 29 July 1989 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Bharati Kumar ​(m. 2018-Present)

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Kunal started his career with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya where he played a mute guy. He got fame with Channel V India’s The Buddy Project where he portrayed Ranveer Shergill. He has been part of various anthology series like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Twist Wala Love, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Savdhaan India etc.

He played Chiku in Zee TV’s Doli Armaano Ki in 2015. His role Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz opposite Shrenu Parikh was appreciated by the audience. He also portrayed the same character in 2017 in the show’s spin off, Dil Boley Oberoi. Kunal worked as Ruhaan in Voot’s web series Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka opposite Tejasswi Prakash in 2019. In 2020, Kunal played Reyansh Khurana in Colors TV’s Pavitra Bhagya opposite Aneri Vajani.

Education Details and More

School Jasudben M.L School, Mumbai College H.R. Collage of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2012)



Music Video : Pehla Pyaar (2017)

Awards Gold Awards for Best Actor In Supporting Role (2018)

Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor In Supporting Role (2019)

Gold Awards for Most Stylish Actor Male (OTT) (2019) Physical Stats and More Height 5′ 8″ Feet Weight 73 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Travelling and Watching movies Personal Life Kunal is married to Bharati Kumar. They met on the sets of The Buddy Project and the two dated for around five years and got engaged on 18 March 2018 and got married on 20 December 2018 in Mumbai. Marital Status and More Marital Status Married Girlfriends Bharati Kumar

Marriage Date 20 December 2018 Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available Social Media Presence Some Facts About Kunal Jaisingh Kunal Jaisingh was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He won the Most Stylish Male (OTT) in Gold Awards in 2019. He also starred in Music video of song Pehla Pyaar sung by Shlipa Joshi. He did a short film ‘It happened that night’ for YouTube channel The Short Cuts in 2016. He is very passionate about photography and has his own photography page called @photofakir on Instagram. In 2021, He was seen in the role of Veer in Sony TV’s show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. The show revolves around the story of 3 women Amrit, Vashma and Radha who live in Lahore at a time when India is on the cusp of gaining independence. They hope to achieve their dreams and find success in their love lives. If you have more details about Kunal Jaisingh. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

