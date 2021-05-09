Kundali Bhagya 10th May 2021 Written Update: Megha threatens Prithvi

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Karan hugs Preeta to console her. She comes out of his embrace and asks him to not show fake concern towards her. Then she asks Police to release Karan saying that he didn’t murder anyone and tells them to find the real murderer. She says to Karan that he doesn’t care about her at all and he is trying to separate himself from her which should not happen. She adds saying that he doesn’t care about his family too and asks him to imagine that how Mahesh will feel knowing about his arrest and cries saying that he didn’t thought about others.

He tries to speak but she interrupts saying that she won’t talk to him and asks why he is going to jail. He says to her that he is just fulfilling his promise. She says to him that he is the great Karan Luthra and why he changed like this and tells him to not do like this. He yells at her asking that how can he stay silent without doing anything and says to her that he knows that she did everything for him and Luthra’s respect now he is also doing for that purpose only. He kisses on her forehead and says to her that he is doing for her and he is lucky to get her and assures her saying that he will return soon.

Sarla thinks she used to thought that Preeta does so much for Karan always and he doesn’t care about her but today he proved her wrong and she is lucky that he is her son in law. Police takes Karan from there. Preeta runs behind the jeep ( Thodi jagah song plays in the background ). Srishti stops Preeta. Preeta tries to slap her and stops herself and yells at her asking that why she is separating her from Karan.

Sarla cries and Rakhi consoles her. Rakhi says to her that Karan and Preeta doing all this to save each other but it’s hurts to see them like this. Sarla says to her that they should pray for Karan’s release and they cries hugging each other. Rakhi tells Sameer to take Preeta to Luthra house.

Blackmailer calls Prithvi. Prithvi tells Kritika to wait for him in the parking area saying that he will join them after attending the call. He call back that number and suspects that Blackmailer must be there only and starts searching. He shocks seeing Megha there.

Pammi calls Rakhi and informs her that they shift to their old house so Mahesh can remember his past. Rakhi informs about it to others. Kritika goes to find Prithvi.

Prithvi shocks seeing that Megha talking to him in male voice. Megha shocks seeing Prithvi in front of her. He yells at her for blackmailing him and says to her that she can’t do anything now. She says to him that she has Akshay’s mobile which has his messages so if she handover that to Police then he knows what will happen to him.

She threatens to give 50 lakhs otherwise she will tell the truth to Kritika too and leaves from there. Kritika informs Prithvi that they are going to their old house. Pammi learns about Karan’s arrest from Mahira. She asks Rakhi that why she didn’t fight for Karan in the court.

Episode ends.