Kundali Bhagya 11th May 2021 Written Update: Prithvi asks Mahira to not help Karan

Episode begins with Pammi says to Rakhi that she is upset with her behaviour and like Kareena said Preeta is unlucky for Luthra’s. Rakhi asks her to stop and tells her that she is not upset with Karan’s decision instead she is proud of her son. She says to her that Kareena never liked Preeta and Kareena’s thoughts about Preeta was wrong not Preeta. She tells her that seems like Pammi spending lot of time with Kareena that’s why she is talking like her and Kareena’s opinions about Preeta are not truth and Karan did right thing today by fulfilling his responsibility as a husband so she don’t think her son did anything wrong.

She tells her that Karan was just obsessed with cricket and he loved himself most and she tried to change him and wanted him to help Mahesh in the business too but Rishabh always came in between and supported Karan saying that he will handle the business and let Karan play cricket then Preeta entered Luthra house and she felt finally that Karan starts to listen his heart and understood the importance of relationships and responsibilities and it all happened because of Preeta.

She informs her that after marriage Karan changed a lot and that’s how she wanted to see her son and her son too knows that Preeta always protected Luthra’s from problems by becoming shield and today Karan saved Luthra’s shield and Karan took this decision for Preeta because he knows that Preeta can’t murder anyone that’s why he took the blame on himself to save his wife. She warns her to not speak a word against Preeta.

Prithvi agrees with Rakhi saying that she is right that Preeta can’t kill anyone. Preeta overhears their conversation. Sherlyn gets pissed off and leaves from there. Pammi thinks Rakhi lectured a lot but she won’t apologize to Preeta especially not in front of Prithvi. She asks Kritika to take Prithvi inside.

Preeta apologize to Rakhi. Mahesh who came there hears her and asks her that why is she apologizing to Rakhi. He says to her that he knows that Preeta will be released in first hearing itself. Rakhi understands that Mahesh remembers the recent incidents now. Mahesh asks them about Karan. Rakhi recalls Doctor’s advice.

Prithvi reveals to Sherlyn that it’s Megha who was blackmailing him till now and informs what all happened outside court. He says to her that she irritated him alot by saying that he murdered Akshay but now they knows that Megha is Akshay’s murderer and asks what is she thinking now. She says to him that today he must be happy because his enemy Karan went to jail.

Mahira comes there and says to them that she think to call her father to help Karan. Prithvi asks her to not do anything for Karan and leaves from there. Mahira says to her that Prithvi will leave her soon because he can’t handle 3 girls at a time and asks her to help her.

Sherlyn says to her that she and Prithvi loves each other so much and asks her to not interfere in their matters. Kritika asks Sherlyn that what is she doing in Prithvi’s room. Sherlyn tells her that by mistake she entered this room.

Episode ends.