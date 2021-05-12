Kundali Bhagya 13th May 2021 Written Update: Prithvi learns about Preeta’s promise

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Preeta meets Karan and tells him that still she is angry with him. He says to her that he is happy with himself and tells her that she is feeling jealous because he is behind the bars instead of her. She says to him that he failed to make her feel good with this lame try. He accepts that he lost and she won and asks her to make him feel good. She tells him that she can’t do that in this situation and she just came to give food to him that’s it.

He tells her that he is ” Karan Luthra ” and just because he is behind the bars that’s not mean that she can show her attitude to him They stares each other without blinking their eyes then they smiles ( Thodi Jagah song plays in the background ). Prithvi sees them and wonders why they are smiling when he thought they must be fighting with each other. He recalls how Sherlyn beated him and thinks if he and Sherlyn was in Preeta and Karan’s place then they would have fought with each other like hell.

Karan says to Preeta that she looks beautiful while smiling and he already said this to her. She tells him that she don’t remember that. He teases her and she tries to beat him. He asks her that did she hurt her hand. She says no. He tells her that he would have kissed if she hurted her hand then. She tells him that it hurts little bit. He kisses her hand and she kisses his hand. Prithvi gets pissed off seeing that tells his heart to not break seeing all this because soon Karan will go to jail and Preeta will become his.

Preeta promises to Karan saying that she will get him out and she is not going to tell the Judge that she murdered Akshay instead she will find the real murderer. He tells her that he trust her and he knows that she will keep her promise. Prithvi thinks if Preeta proved Karan’s innocence then his truth may come out too and he won’t be able to marry Kritika and leaves from there. Preeta gives tiffin box to Karan and leaves from there.

Later, Rakhi tells Preeta that she went to meet Karan and he informed her that Mahesh met him early morning. She tells Luthra’s that Karan don’t want them to cry for him because after long time they got Mahesh back. She requests them to stay happy for Mahesh’s sake. Preeta says to her that next week Mahesh’s birthday coming and Karan will be with them to celebrate that. She informs her that she is going to meet Karan and while returning she will collect Mahesh’s report from the hosptial.

Preeta meets Karan to give lunch to him. He refuse to accept that he was waiting for her and then flirts with her. She tells him that he don’t know anything about her. He tells her that he want to know everything about her. She gets emotional hearing him and feeds him. He asks her to accept that she missed him otherwise he will kiss her. She accepts it in fear thinking he may kiss her.

