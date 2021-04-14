Kundali Bhagya 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Mahesh assures Rakhi that he will take care of everything – TMT Updates

Kundali Bhagya fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Sarla reveals that she has been arrested on the costs of homicide, Sarla exclaims that she would inform the punishment, Preeta will be hanged and even face life imprisonment, Sarla mentions that she is the daughter in legislation of the Luthra’s and with their fame there needs to be plenty of attorneys on the police station nonetheless there may be not even a single member of the household current so she would go and discuss with them, Shristhi mentions she just isn’t saying Sarla is doing one thing mistaken however Preeta fears that if she goes to the Luthra home it’d trigger issues for her sooner or later, Sarla stops saying she has understood what Preeta fears and that the Luthra’s don’t belief or imagine that she is harmless so she would do all that she will for her daughter even when means promoting the home or herself, she’s going to get her out as she can’t see tears within the eyes of her daughters as once they cry her physique begins shivering.

Sarla leaves, Shristhi prays that she was in a position to cease Sarla however now he would assist Preeta get free and exclaims that Sarla is correct Preeta at all times worries for others, Preeta can also be proper that if Sarla goes to the Luthra home then it’d trigger issues, she thinks of speaking with Mahesh uncle as he would certainly assist her nonetheless, she decides to not give him any extra rigidity.

Mahesh is speaking on the cell on the night time, Rakhi comes with the medication after which provides him, he asks why is she passing the pretend rigidity, Rakhi disagrees nonetheless he says that he is aware of her however has come again from coma so is aware of she is anxious about Preeta, Rakhi mentions that she is feeling tensed due to Preeta nonetheless Mahesh says that she mustn’t fear as a result of he has now come again and would be sure that every little thing goes to be alright as he would repair every little thing, Rakhi explains that she has fulfilled each of their obligations when he was within the coma so now must relaxation, Karina comes asking why has he referred to as the driving force, Mahesh mentions that he’s now positive so would go together with him to the physician as he has to really feel that he’s positive, Karina leaves mentioning that she felt he would meet Preeta however is relaxed.

Rakhi helps Mahesh sit on the mattress asking why he mentioned to Karina that he was not going to assist Preeta, Mahesh explains that some issues should be performed secretly and he would certainly go to fulfill the ACP with the driving force attempting to elucidate their viewpoint, if he understands it then Preeta can be free. Rakhi additionally asks him to attempt speaking with Karan as she feels he’s actually offended with Preeta as a result of she didn’t inform him earlier than going to the lodge, Mahesh asks her to know what Karan is doing, explaining that he took the variety of the lawyer and is attempting to rearrange the bail for Preeta however needs to point out that he’s offended as a result of he actually loves her, Rakhi leaves for some work.

Karan is with the ACP attempting to elucidate that Preeta is harmless nonetheless the ACP calls for that Karan show her innocence if he’s that certain, karan replies that it’s the job of the police nonetheless ACP replies that the police is liable for arresting the accused and the court docket would prosecute her at 3 pm the following day so if he believes that she is harmless then should deliver the proof and save Preeta, karan asks if he thinks of it as a joke however the ACP mentions that he doesnot imagine so and Karan should rent an appropriate lawyer and it isn’t essential that the lawyer who hires a excessive charges is appropriate however the one who works with ardour will have the ability to free Preeta, Karan refuses to take the recommendation saying that his lawyer is coming, the lawyer comes apologizing that he was not in a position to attain the bail as a result of the court docket was closed, Karan leaves in anger calling the lawyer as ineffective, ACP acknowledges that the lawyer is identical one who saved the particular person from a homicide cost and was in a position to assist the responsible however this is able to not occur now as he would certainly get Preeta prosecuted.

Shristhi is ready for Sameer who comes, apologizing for being late, she asks why he not helped Preeta he explains that he was not at residence and simply got here again, they see Karan, Shrishti instantly calling him asks why he not helped Preeta, he’s actually mad asking why if Preeta belief him did she not inform him something, explaining that if she had informed him, he would have taken care of every little thing earlier than it obtained into their home. Shrishti apologizes explaining that he is aware of Preeta loves her and does he actually suppose that she is responsible nonetheless Karan explains that he is aware of she is harmless as a result of she can’t even kill a flee herself, Shristhi asks him to go and meet Preeta, he leaves within the automotive, Shristhi turning to Sameer asks Karna has gotten mad, questioning why is he behaving like this, Sameer assures her that all of them look after Preeta and wouldn’t let something occur to her.

Preeta is within the cell when Sushila comes explaining that Rakhi has despatched one thing for her as she is alone, she takes out and realizing that it’s chocolate shake remembers Karan, she is bound that he has despatched it for her even when he’s offended together with her for not informing him.

Karina sits on the eating desk asking Pammi to additionally be part of them, Suresh is speaking with somebody, Pammi asks him who was he speaking to, he explains that he gave the injection for testing, nevertheless it was damaged within the lab, they each surprise who might need performed it. Rakhi asks about Dadi, Karina reveals that she was actually tensed due to the scenario so she had the dinner served in her room, Rakhi says she just isn’t hungry, Karina exclaims she is aware of it’s due to Preeta however questions if she would get free if Rakhi stays hungry.

Kritika enters the home, Kritika additionally invitations her for dinner however she additionally exclaims she just isn’t hungry, Karina questions what’s the purpose and the place is she coming from, Kritika point out that she went to fulfill Preeta after which she went for the pooja, Karina scolds her questioning why did she go when she ordered that nobody would go and meet her, Kritika responds that Karina doesnot take heed to anybody when she is offended, she’s going to go to fulfill Preeta as a result of she is like her elder sister, Karina responds that she was the one who broke her marriage with Akshay nonetheless Kritika is about to disclose the reality however as a substitute leaves for her room. Suresh additionally will get up from the desk saying that he’s not hungry.

Pammi exclaims that she would have the dinner even when nobody is consuming, Karina additionally agrees to have it, Rakhi says that she would deliver contemporary tortilla from the kitchen.

Preeta is within the cell crying, remembering all of the moments when Karan requested her to bounce with him, she just isn’t in a position to management herself.

Precap: Mahira orders the particular person to test the account as a result of she has transferred the quantity and even orders him to not name her as a result of nobody ought to discover out that she contacted him, Prithvi explains that he wouldn’t let anybody go who tries to hurt her and would kill that particular person, Preeta asks if he’s the one who murdered Akshay.



Replace Credit score to: Sona