Kundali Bhagya 15th April 2021 Written update: Srishti asks Karan to meet Preeta

Episode begins with Srishti tries to cease Sarla from going to Luthra home. Sarla says to Srishti that Preeta arrested in homicide case they usually can lose her so they need to simply take into consideration her. She asks her that why nobody got here from Luthra home and proper now they need to assist Preeta however they failed to do this so she’s going to query them undoubtedly. Srishti says to her that Sarla is true but when one thing went flawed in Luthra home then it can damage Preeta solely. Sarla says to her that she will perceive that however Luthra’s doesn’t imagine Preeta and they’re simply afraid of this society however she will not be afraid of anybody so she’s going to struggle for Preeta and she’s going to rent lawyer for her and leaves from there.

Srishti prays to God to assist Preeta. She talks to herself saying Sarla is true, Preeta by no means cares about herself and she or he at all times thinks about others. She wonders why nobody serving to Preeta and thinks if Mahesh is match and high quality then he would have helped her. She thinks to go to Mahesh to ask assist for Preeta.

Alternatively, Rakhi offers medication to Mahesh. He says to her that she want to not act in entrance of him as a result of he is aware of her very nicely and assures her saying he’ll deal with the whole lot. She says to him that she is nervous for Preeta and she or he will not be understanding what to do. He says to her that he got here out of coma for his household so she want to not fear about something anymore. She says to him that when he was in coma she fulfilled his obligations too however now she is bored with all so he has to deal with the whole lot to any extent further.

Kareena comes there and asks Mahesh that did he referred to as the Driver. Mahesh informs her that he determined to affix the workplace from tomorrow so it’s apparent that he wants Driver. She tells him to take relaxation. He says to her that he took sufficient relaxation. She says to him that she thought tomorrow he’s going to the Police station to fulfill Preeta. He lies to her saying he’s not going to the Police station.

He informs Rakhi that he’s going to fulfill Vijay tomorrow. She asks him to speak to Karan as a result of he’s upset with Preeta so he’s not serving to her. He says to her that Karan took Lawyer’s quantity from him and he’s doing the whole lot to get bail for Preeta as a result of he loves his spouse a lot and asks her to know her son.

In Police station, Karan says to Vijay that Preeta is harmless. Lawyer apologize to Karan saying he’s unable get bail for Preeta so she has to remain within the Police station tonight. Karan yells at him. Later, Srishti says to Karan that Preeta is harmless. He says to her that he is aware of that she will not be the assassin. She pleads him to fulfill Preeta as soon as as a result of she is already in gulit for hiding the reality from him.

Woman constable offers milk shake to Preeta saying Rakhi ship this for her. Preeta understood that Karan ship this for her. Suresh informs Pammi that somebody intentionally broke the injection, which he gave within the lab for check. Kareena scolds Kritika for assembly Preeta. Preeta cries recalling the moments she shared with Karan.

Episode ends.