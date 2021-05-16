Kundali Bhagya 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Preeta finds out about Megha’s pregnancy

Kundali Bhagya 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Prithvi is in the room, Kritika enters explaining she has a request and that she wants him to come with her to the police station as she was going to meet Karan, Prithvi questions why is she seeking permission as she has to order him, Kritika asks if they can leave right now which startles Prithvi who hesitantly agrees saying that he just needs to take his wallet and keys, there is a constant call on his mobile, Kritika requests him to answer it because it might be something important however he refuses to accept there is anything important, Kritika is really worried but he blocks the contact explaining that the only thing important is that he goes to meet Karan with her.

Megha is threatening the person on the mobile saying that if she doesnot get the money then would reveal the truth that he was also involved in the murder of Akshay after which he would be locked in the jail instead of Karan, the doctor calls her from behind explaining she left her medicines in her office, Megha exclaims the doctor is really helping her but she is a single mother and now would get the best at her own time of need, the doctor agrees to drop her at the house, Preeta coming out from the hiding wonders what kind of a game Megha is playing because she is living in split personality because on one hand she was threatening the person while being nice to the doctor.

Preeta gets a call from Shristhi who explains that they have shifted to their neighbor’s house as their own house was being whitewashed, she reveals Sameer explained that the lunch would be prepared at their house, so she has prepared the food, Shristhi agrees to meet Preeta at the police station.

Karan is in the jail when Prithvi sees him so comes to him inquiring how he is because it is really hot as he is not used to such environment, Prithvi asks if he should bring the bat and ball for him which he would like to play as it is big enough, Karan starts laughing saying that he would not be in the cell for much long as he is innocent, after coming out he would make Prithvi pay for all that he has done, Sarla and Kritika rush to karan, Sarla reveals that she desired to meet him so came to the police station where she also found Kritika.

Karan responds how it feels nice to finally meet some nice people, Sarla exclaims he has done a lot for Preeta, karan replies he has not done anything as until now Preeta was protecting Kritika but he only fulfilled the promise that Kritika would go back with them, Sarla is not happy that karan had to give him to the police, she exclaims how she is glad to have a son in law like him, Prithvi gets mad thinking she was about to be his mother in law and can still be but she only seems to love Karan.

Karan asks Kritika why is she smiling, Prithvi exclaims he is also smiling along with Kritika and they are all really happy he is in the cell, Kritika questions why is he talking like this, Prithvi replies that Karan has said it himself that he likes staying in the cell, Sarla asks Kritika to tell Prithvi to leave if he cannot say anything nice so must not have come to meet Karan, Prithvi tries to explain himself but Sarla gets angry and turns towards him, he apologizes saying that he would leave if they do not want him, he asks Kritika to come out as he is waiting for them, Karan asks Sarla to not worry about Prithvi because he is an ill person, Sarla asks Karan to not be worried because they would make sure he is freed from the jail. Karan asks her to not worry, he even asks Kritika to be happy, they both leave Karan.

Shristhi and Sameer are both shocked to hear the news that Megha is pregnant with Akshay’s child, they all try to wonder what the story might be, Shristhi says this is what she was trying to explain to Sameer that there is something else going on but he did not believe her, Shristhi reveals that she is clever and can comprehend the things but he did not believe her, Preeta questions what did she think, Shristhi reveals a person can only murder because of two things, either rage or knowledge, she feels that there might be a connection amongst them, Preeta explains she after hearing Megha talking did not think that she can kill anyone, Preeta advises them they must first go to meet Karan then go straight to Megha’s house.

Sarla is standing behind them, she comes to Preeta saying that she after hearing her remembered Pragya because she was also the same and did what she once thought of doing, Preeta explains she cannot be as good as Pragya but if Sarla thinks she is like her then it is a matter of blessing, Sarla reveals she is really good, which is why she cares for everyone, Sarla explains how Preeta went to the Luthra house as a doctor but befriended Karan, who would have thought that the Luthra family would be her in laws, she knows Karan ill-treated her a lot, she now feels that Karan is really the only one who is suitable for her, Preeta places Sarla’s hands on her at which she explains she always has her blessings, Preeta picks the lunch before hugging Sarla, Shristhi once again hugs Sarla exclaiming she feels really nice to have a mother like her, she kisses her and Sarla advises her to take care of Preeta.

Update Credit to: Sona