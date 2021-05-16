Kundali Bhagya 17th May 2021 Written Update: Prithvi makes fun of Karan

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Kritika says to Prithvi that she is going to meet Karan and requests him to join her. He tells her that she need not to request him in fact she should command him and he will accompany her for sure. He gets Megha’s call but avoids it. She asks him to pick the call. He thinks he will be exposed if he pick the call in front of her then and tells her that it’s not an important call.

Later, Megha calls Prithvi and tells him that she will submit the proof to Police if he doesn’t give money to her then. Preeta hears that and thinks Megha knows who is Akshay’s murderer. Doctor gives medicines to Megha saying that she forgot it. Megha thanks her saying that she is single mother and recently she is forgetting so many things because of stress. Doctor says to her that on the way she will drop her and they leaves from there.

Preeta talks to herself saying that Megha is really cunning women because few seconds back only she blackmailed someone and then talked to Doctor like she is the most innocent person in the world. Srishti calls Preeta and informs her that they shifted to Aunty’s house because whitewash happening in Arora house.

Prithvi meets Karan and asks him that he is surprised or shocked seeing him. He tells him that Karan should be happy that he came to meet him and Kritika signing visitor book and he wanted to spend time with him so he came first. He tells him that he is happy to see him behind the bars. Karan laughs and says to Prithvi that he is not going to settle in the jail and he will be released definitely. Prithvi says to him that he was just joking.

Sarla and Kritika comes there. Sarla says to Karan that he did huge thing for Preeta. He tells her that till now Preeta did so much for his family and moreover they both loves each other so much and can die for each other. Sarla says to him that she is lucky that he is her son in law. Kritika smiles. Karan asks her that why she is smiling. Prithvi says to Karan that he is also smiling and he is happy that Karan is behind the bars. Kritika and Sarla scolds Prithvi. Karan says to Sarla that he is not facing any problems and tells Sarla and Kritika to take care of themselves.

On the other hand, Preeta informs Sameer and Srishti that Megha is pregnant with Akshay’s child. Srishti says to them that Megha is not Akshay’s murderer definitely. Preeta says to them that Megha was blackmailing someone so she has some proof against Akshay’s murderer and they need to find that proof to prove Karan’s innocence. They decides to meet Karan first.

Sarla comes there and motivates Preeta to fight against evil and she is there to support her. She asks her to not back off until she proves Karan’s innocence and blesses her. Srishti says to Sarla that she is lucky to get her as mother and kisses her.

Episode ends.