Kundali Bhagya 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Preeta leaves to get Akshay’s mobile from Megha

Kundali Bhagya 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Prithvi is calling Kritika but she is not listening, he asks her to listen to him then questions if she is angry with him, Kritika mentions she is angry with herself as why did she ask him to accompany her to meet karan, Prithvi asks her to not be angry with herself because she is really innocent and cute but there is no need for her to be angry because he knows she is angry that Karan was rude with him, she must not worry because he does not feel bad as Karan is really rude but he would not bear that she is mis trusting her brother as he will not bear it anymore.

Kritika asks if he understands what he is saying because she cannot comprehend him so she tries to leave, Prithvi following her explains he cannot understand that she is angry with him because the only thing he thought is that she is angry with him for accompanying her to the police station, he explains the only reason he said it was because he thought that Karan might be happy in the police station as everyone needs some time for himself so he would also be relieved as there would not be anyone demanding photos and autograph from him, Kritika explains that Karan is never irritated with his fans but instead feels proud so he must never say it, she leaves explaining she is really disappointed with him, Prithvi tries to stop her but she leaves.

Prithvi exclaims that he is really happy that Karan is in jail because now he would be able to live freely in the house and desires that Karan is proven guilty because if he is in jail then Prithvi would be able to live with the women of his dreams however he needs to make sure Kritika I not angry with him otherwise he would be thrown out of the house.

The inspector exclaims this cannot happen because they at first brought breakfast then lunch and now once again have brought breakfast for him however they would not allow it because the police station has some rules, the inspector then allows it by ordering the constable to give the tiffin to Karan explaining that this is the best which he can do, the inspector gets a call but is shocked, and explains that they have searched the entire hotel but were not able to find his mobile.

Preeta and Shristhi are all tensed because of what is happening, Preeta explains that when she left the hotel Akshay’s mobile was still on the bed but where could have it gone, Preeta reveals that she saw Megha blackmailing someone saying that she had some proof against the person, Preeta is sure that the proof would be in the mobile, Shristhi also agrees explaining that it is the one place which has all the secrets of the person so they must find it.

Shristhi reveals that when they went to bring Megha to the court she was packing her belongings so they would not be able to find her there, Preeta reveals that she saw Megha collecting her pregnancy reports at the City hospital where she also worked so knows that the patients have to write their current address which she can ask the receptionist to reveal, Preeta calls the hospital explaining she needs to send some medicines to Megha but doesnot have her new address, the receptionist reveals that had the receptionist on the morning not taken a leave she would have taken the medicine to Megha because of the function, Preeta acts as if she knows about the function, the receptionist says she has found the file and reveals the address which is of Akshay’s parents house.

They all wonder how to get the mobile, Sameer has an idea however he refuses to reveal it because Shristhi might scold him for having such a foolish idea, Preeta threatens to slap him if he doesnot reveal it sooner, Sameer then explains the entire plan, Shristhi is really impressed with his plan and they all leave for the house where they would fulfill the plan.

Ruchika is in the room where Megha also comes questioning what is she doing here, Ruchika questions what is she doing and why did she not tell her about the function, Megha asks what is the big deal because the function is only because of Akshay’s parents as they desire he gets the blessings of everyone, Akshay’s mother enters the room asking what is she doing her and did she call some guests, Megha reveals she has not called anyone but then his mother says they have come to give the blessings, Megha asks for a moment to grab her mobile asking if they are of the third gender.

Megha reaching downstairs asks what are they doing here because she did not tell anyone about the function and so how did they come to know of it, Ruchika also comes down seeing whom Preeta and Shristhi are shocked, they thinks that both of them act as they are enemies but are now together, Preeta thinks that Ruchika was about to give her confession against Megha but why are they now together, Sameer gets tensed thinking why are they both quiet now, he answers they do not have to wait for the news but get it by themselves, Shristhi also talks but Preeta accidentally talks in her own voice which worries Shristhi, Ruchika and Megha are suspicious however they reveal that there is no need so they start dancing while, Preeta secretly enters the room and she realizes this is the room of Megha.

Sameer and Shristhi are still dancing while the function is proceeding, there is someone else dressed as the third gender, they both get worried.

Preeta is frantically searching the room, she is finally able to find the mobile in the drawer which has the photo of Akshay, she thinks that it is surely his mobile as everyone else had their mobiles with them and even the screen has the photo of Akshay.

Precap: Preeta is fighting in the room when the women runs away and even Sameer is not able to catch her, Shristhi asks Ruchika why is she so worried then explains to Megha that she came to be a witness against her in the court that she is the murderer of Akhsay.



Update Credit to: Sona