Kundali Bhagya 19th April 2021 Written Update: Prithvi tries to instigate Preeta against Karan

Kundali Bhagya

Episode begins with Woman constable offers pillow to Preeta saying her mom in legislation loves her a lot and asks her to not inform anybody that she is giving all these stuff to her. Preeta hugs the pillow tightly and recollects how Karan snatched that pillow from her saying that’s his favourite pillow. She cries recalling the moments she shared with him. Constable says to Preeta that somebody got here to fulfill her. Preeta expects Karan however shocks seeing Prithvi there. He says to her that Karan gained’t come to fulfill her as a result of he doesn’t care about her and proper now he takes relaxation in the home.

He says to her that he’s not capable of sleep desirous about her situation that’s why he got here to fulfill her. She says to him that she don’t need to discuss to him and asks him to depart from there. He says to her that he loves her a lot and everybody can see his love besides her. She says to him that he’s forgetting that he’s speaking to the married lady. He says to her that the issue is she thinks she is Karan’s spouse. She says to him that she simply hate him nothing else and tells him to depart from there. He refuse to depart saying it’s not simple to get permission to fulfill her and says to her that he simply have quarter-hour.

He says to her that he feels dangerous to see her behind the bar and he believes that she didn’t kill Akshay and he can do something to launch her. She asks him that how can he overlook that he’s going to marry Kritika. He says to her that she will’t perceive his love. She warns him to not break Kritika’s coronary heart. He says to her that he gained’t do something which is able to harm her however she is hurting him by ready for Karan. He says to her that he couldn’t capable of do something when Police arrested her however he gained’t hesitate to kill the one that contact her.

Preeta recollects how Vijay informed her that her story appears incomplete and asks Prithvi that did he killed Akshay. Mahira picks the decision and tells that individual to examine the account saying she transferred the cash and asks that individual to not name her once more as a result of she doesn’t need anybody to know that she contacted that individual. Sameer overhears that and wonders with whom Mahira talked.

Sherlyn winces in ache and drops her jewels field and Pammi notices that and asks what occurred to her. Pammi will get stunned seeing Sherlyn’s jewels. Sherlyn pushes her out of the room and locks the door. Pammi plans to show lesson to Sherlyn. Prithvi says to Preeta that he didn’t kill Akshay. Preeta says to him that Karan will maintain her launch. He says to her that he thinks Karan killed Akshay. She says to him that Karan loves her and in addition cares about her and exhibits the pillow to him saying it’s Karan’s favorite pillow.

Episode ends.