Kundali bhagya 1st april 2021 written update in hindi – sandeep jakhar news

Shrishti disagrees with Preeta saying how they can let her go easily, Preeta says that Holi is forbidden, Sriti told that by this time criminals have made an excuse to get her interests Used as cannabis and now they will use it to gather their agenda. The real reason behind Kritika marrying, Sameer says that he will support Sridevi even without her plan,
Seeing that Preeta is standing behind him, he puts color on her face, then realizes that they are not alone, Preeta asks why do they do this? Imagine Prithvi taking a glass of cannabis with her hands, as she doubts her actions, Sresthi asks what she means because Prithvi is madly in love with her, Sristhi then reveals that she is about to offer a glass.
Shrishti and Sameer look at Prithvi with Kritika, she asks if he won’t paint his wife’s face, she agrees to his request, then picks up the color, Srishti comes to Kritika on that road Hai, she hugs Preeta, Preeta, Shree Shree then asks the cannabis producer if he will not get her high, he says that it is cannabis and if hea cannot get it, what is the matter,
He advises her to drink, Prithvi only agrees to drink. Preeta J hands her over the glass, then she agrees that it is about to drink. When Sherlyn is coming, she tells Kritika the glass. But the first right, however, when he is about to drink, Sameer drops him, which he likes and he leaves, Sameer also goes after him, he asks Shree to make another glass of cannabis. Which he shows to Preeta, Sherlyn realizes that there is something wrong with her voice.
Hemand is angry with his wife, when he asks, she says that she is very well aware of the reason, then asks what was the need to agree with Rakhi when she says that her mother is his She was really outspoken during school days, she replies She Was Just Fulfilling a Formality, Heman replies that it was because of this, that she advised her mother not to send her with him because she was in a relationship because of the formality of her relationship. Ko forgets, she tries to say to him because he is a guest, Hammond.
It looks like she can shake her head too, if she disagrees, but how can she do that because she is really stupid, Rakhi says that he has brought color for her because Holi is not celebrated without colors , Aastha tells that with Holi being the omen of The Tiki of Rose, Rakhi is impressed by her mother’s teachings, she colors Hemand but she explains how her eyes flicker when Rakhi calls Ganesh but Hemand says that he washes the colors.
Prithvi asks why he took off his shoes and what is the reason for laughing, Sameer said that he should do it himself which Prithvi Angar leaves Prithvi who tells Sameer to go out of the room, Kritika with her hands inside. She comes. Currently mentioning that he should not fight, Sameer asks
Why does he bring a present for her as she must hit with him, Kritika tries to calm him down and then asks Prithvi to come with her as they should celebrate Holi. Kritika leaves and Prithvi wears shoes, though Sameer advises him to play Holi and not football.
Rakhi is with Aastha and Hemand, she advises Aastha to meet Karan, while she helps Hemant wash her face, Aastha feels that Preeta is stopped by a guest so Rakhi says that she A physiotherapist, she prepares a bag, but when she changes the eye. Takes Preeta with him.
Shrishti, who reaches the corner, realizes that she has taken a cannabis bifurcation with her and they will force Earth to keep the glass, only then will she reveal her plans, Preeta orders Shishthi to join four of the four circles. Because they will not be affected, they prepare the glass and Preeta asks Prithvi to give her the first glass of the evening, however when the earth is about to drink it, the faith stops and takes the glass,
Preeta tells that it is a glass of earth and she should give it to her. Aastha says that she needs to ask him to come to the corner. Preeta walks away with faith, she says that Preeta is a physiotherapist who has taken the responsibility to help others, but when she is trying to drink cannabis without knowing someone, she does not allow it. Maya, Preeta reveals that she has not seen Aastha.
Does he not know the earth due to being in the gathering, he is a really bad person and he has written a lot of people wrong and even said that he will marry Kritika but this is to pursue his own agenda For, Aastha made Preeta be a scavenger of the earth. If he gets out of control even in a room, they can keep everyone with him, Preeta agrees.
She returns asking the name, hearing Aastha saying that even Prithvi will not like it and she should try to have a competition between Karan and Prithvi then he will be forced to drink it, Karan also asks that they What are planning, Aastha asks Karan, he also inquires about her health, Karan accepts a challenge with Prithvi.
Karan, Srishti and Sameer go to Prithvi with Preeta, Srishti says that she does not think Prithvi will be able to have a cannabis competition with Karan, Prithvi says she is sleeping, leaving Faith saying That she has lost her daughter. Prithvi asks about the daughter, she reveals that she had made a bet with Preeta as to who would win the competition, Preeta favors Karan,
While he said that Earth would definitely win, though he was eliminated before the competition, causing him to lose. Bet, then Preeta wins, Prithvi, however, refuses to give up, stating that she has placed her daughter on the right person and that she is not among those who have lost, the creation jumps with joy that she Seems not to be in the competition. There will be a lot of interference in the form of the hall, but must go to the guest room.
