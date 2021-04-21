Kundali Bhagya 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Kareena lashes out at Rakhi

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Sarla arrives at Luthra home and says to Sherlyn that she wish to meet Rakhi. Sherlyn informs her that Rakhi just isn’t in the home however Sarla ignores her and calls Rakhi. Kareena comes there and asks Sarla that why she got here. Sarla replies her saying that she got here to satisfy Rakhi. Seeing Kritika, Sarla asks her to name Rakhi. Kareena says to Sarla that she already defined her household so nobody will help Preeta so Sarla shouldn’t waste her power if she got here to speak about Preeta then. Kritika says to her that Sarla is burdened already and asks Kareena to not discuss to Sarla like that.

Sarla asks Kritika to name Rakhi. Kareena drags Kritika in the direction of her and asks Sarla to steer clear of Kritika saying that nobody going to assist Sarla. She says to Sherlyn that looks like Sarla neglect the way in which to the principle door and tells her to point out it to Sarla. She tells Sarla to depart the home. Rakhi comes there. Sarla says to her that she wants Rakhi’s assist. Kareena says to her that Rakhi gained’t assist Sarla as a result of Preeta is an assassin. Sarla says to her that Preeta is harmless and her daughter can’t kill anybody. Kareena says to her that Preeta confessed her crime already.

Sarla says to her that she don’t wish to argue along with her as a result of she simply got here to ask assist from Rakhi. Rakhi says to her that she’s going to strive her finest to avoid wasting Preeta. Kareena asks her to consider Kritika not Preeta and says to her that till Kritika’s marriage occurs Preeta can’t enter Luthra home. Sarla says to Rakhi that nobody can perceive her ache and blames Luthra’s for not supporting Preeta.

Alternatively, Mahira receives message from Blackmailer and she or he leaves the room. Srishti and Sameer learns that somebody blackmailing Mahira and follows her. Prithvi additionally receives message from his Blackmailer. Mahira collides with Prithvi they usually drops their cellular. Srishti takes the cellular from the ground.

Rakhi says to Sarla that Preeta is her daughter too and she or he didn’t neglect that how Preeta used to avoid wasting Luthra’s from issues and now it’s her flip to help Preeta and she’s going to carry Preeta to Luthra home. She informs her that she and Karan went to satisfy the Lawyer for Preeta. Sarla will get relieved listening to her.

Kareena yells at Rakhi for hiring Lawyer for Preeta and says to her that final time Kritika’s marriage stopped due to Preeta however this time if something occurs then Rakhi will probably be accountable for that. She says to Rakhi that nobody understanding her and decides to depart the home.

Rakhi stops her and says to her that Kareena misunderstood her. Kritika says to Kareena that Preeta saved her life and every thing occurred due to her. Alternatively, Mahesh meets Preeta and assures her saying that nothing will occur to her.

Episode ends.