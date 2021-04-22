Kundali Bhagya 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Kritika reveals to Luthra’s about Akshay’s blackmail

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Mahira searches her cellular and asks Prithvi to look her cellular. He says to her that he’s getting late already and he obtained his cellular and tries to depart from there however she stops him and tells him to look her cellular. Srishti reads Blackmailer’s message and informs Sameer that Mahira going to satisfy the Blackmailer close to raliway station’s manufacturing facility. She drops the cellular there and leaves from there. Mahira finds her cellular and leaves from there.

Constable Susheela says to Preeta that she thinks Preeta didn’t kill anybody and Preeta’s household loves her a lot and they’re going to get bail for her positively. Preeta thinks from the time she entered Karan’s life he’s simply going through issues. She recollects how he hugged her from behind when she was arranging the cabinet and requested him to not disturb her however he didn’t depart her saying that he has full rights to romance his spouse. She involves actuality and talks to herself saying that each time he’s round her, she stays comfortable and even his recollections brings smile on her face and he or she by no means thought that her marriage will occur with him however that’s the most lovely factor which occurred in her life and he entered her life as God’s blessings and he or she actually need to go to him.

Alternatively, Mahira stops Prithvi and offers his cellular to him saying that he took her cellular. She says to him that she want to purchase new cellular in any other case he could make the most of this. He says to her that not everybody behaves like her. She ignores him and leaves from there. He notices that his cellular is unlocked and assumes that Mahira would have opened it. He decides to promote the necklace first then he has to see the Blackmailer’s face too.

Kritika asks them to not battle and says to them that she is chargeable for all the pieces not Preeta. Karan asks her that what’s she saying. Kareena says to her that it’s not her fault as a result of it’s Preeta’s fault. Kritika apologize to Sarla saying that Preeta is within the Police station due to her. She says to Kareena that Preeta loves everybody that’s why she took the blame on herself and Preeta tolerating all the pieces for her. She says to them that Preeta is even able to spoil her future as a result of she cares about her. Sarla says to her that when she noticed Kritika within the Police station she understood that they’re hiding one thing and asks her to disclose the reality.

Kritika says to Karan though he’s offended on Preeta nonetheless she didn’t revealed the reality. Karan says to her that he’s offended on Preeta that’s not imply he doesn’t love her and asks to her inform the reality by believing him. Kritika says to Kareena that Preeta all the time warned her about Akshay however she didn’t imagine her. She reveals about Akshay’s blackmail and likewise how Preeta went to satisfy Akshay on behalf of her and the way Akshay tried to molest Preeta that’s why she attacked him for self-defense. She cries saying that Preeta struggling now due to her. Rakhi consoles Kritika. Kareena cries listening to Kritika.

Episode ends.