Kundali Bhagya 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Karan reaches the police station to meet Preeta – TMT Updates

Kritika is weeping, Karina holds her hand when she apologizes to each of them earlier than hugging Karina, she then turns and goes to Sarla apologizing to Sarla for serving to her, she is consistently standing in entrance of Sarla who doesnot do something however as an alternative hugs her, Karina can be shocked to see this and going to Sarla she apologizes understanding she was at fault, Kritika leaves crying after Kritika.

Rakhi involves Sarla providing her tea, she nonetheless says that she got here to ask for his or her assist however now should go away to be with Preeta however earlier than se might ask them, all of them are serving to her on this troublesome time, Rakhi assures that Preeta would come again to her personal home actually quickly, Sarla explains that she is comforted listening to her and leaves saying that she would speak together with her on the cell, Rakhi turns to see Pammi standing who comes down, Rakhi holding her fingers exclaims she wishes to speak together with her and explains she should not speak to anybody about what has occurred of their home, Pammi explains she is aware of the best way to preserve a secret, Rakhi ought to be glad she has gotten such daughter in legal guidelines who’re all the time there to guard the household like Preeta, she says that if Sherlin additionally begins worrying for the household all the pieces can be sorted, Rakhi will get tensed, Sherlin leaves saying that she would make tea for them after which Pammi hugs Rakhi explaining there’s nothing to fret about, Rakhi leaves.

Sherlin taking the cups of tea says she is feeling unhealthy for Preeta when she has gone as she has to do all of the work for your complete household even when there are a number of servants, she says she has not come to do such work however then she sees Pammi standing who comes taking the cups from her ordering her to return to her room, Sherlin taking a sigh of relied says she felt Pammi was coming for the necklace however it isn’t the case, Pammi says that she has already taken the necklace as a result of Sherlin left it within the corridor when Sarla arrived to their home, Pammi reveals that she took the necklace from the corridor, she saying that she is speaking from her coronary heart says how she was jealous of Rakhi as a result of she received such an excellent household and likewise youngsters however now she is relieved that Sherlin just isn’t that good.

Shristhi and Sameer are within the automotive ready for Mahira, she comes out however then will get a name they usually get apprehensive questioning the place she is, she comes out however after reaching the automotive will get a name from somebody, they’re apprehensive about who the individual is, Mahira leaves and Shristhi asks him to drive quick nonetheless he reveals that he would achieve this after preserving far as a result of in any other case she would get suspicious, Shristhi additionally agrees with him, they begin following her, Mahira within the automotive wonders why the blackmailer has modified the time, considering what may very well be the rationale she subsequently understands that the one different individual he may very well be blackmailing is Prithvi, she instantly stops, Shristhi and Sameer surprise what has occurred, Sameer stops the automotive on the sign, they each surprise why has Mahira stopped her, Sameer means that she may need modified the situation nonetheless Sherlin says that it can’t be as there are extra possibilities of getting caught, Sameer asks if they need to wait on the authentic location however Shristhi is apprehensive if they modify the situation, prithvi stops his automotive apart their, he kneels down to select one thing, Shristhi feels as if she noticed him however they each then go away, Mahira sees Prithvi leaving so stops him, he asks her to discover a mechanic nonetheless she begins blackmailing him, saying that he’s within the Luthra home due to her and he or she additionally helped him even when he didn’t ask so he should now return the favour and assist her.

Preeta follows Sushila, asking who has come to fulfill her, she replies that she doesn’t know and was ordered to carry her right here, Karan enters the room, Preeta will get delighted seeing him and rushes to hug him, he pushes her away asking why she hid all the pieces from him as a result of had he recognized she wouldn’t have gotten into a lot hassle, Preeta will get startled, she asks what does he imply, Karan reveals Kritika has knowledgeable him of your complete reality, Preeta begins weeping explaining he desired to say it, Preeta explains she is aware of he’s indignant together with her, Karan asks that she is aware of his anger however doesnot perceive how a lot he cares for her, she is aware of his anger however doesnot perceive what she means to him, however she doesnot know the way a lot he loves her, he responds that she doesnot belief him, Karan reveals how he feels to harm himself when she doesnot take care of him, Preeta stops him, she hugs him tightly, he prevents her from saying something.

Karina is on the door calling to Kritika, she doesnot even open the door, Rakhi additionally comes asking what has occurred, she herself knocks on the door saying that she wouldn’t go away till Kritika opens the door hugging Karina, Rakhi explains that she considered assembly her and felt she can be with Karina as a result of she is aware of how a lot Preeta loves her, Kritika assures her saying that she is aware of that Preeta has carried out for her solely what an elder sister might do.

Preeta asks Karan to by no means say that she doesnot take care of him as a result of if he didn’t care then why did he ship the pink pillow, karan asks how did she realize it as a result of he requested the constable to say that Rakhi ship it, Preeta explains that that is what he mentioned however she knew it from her coronary heart that Karan ship the pillow as a result of he’s the one one who wouldn’t be feeling sleepy whereas she was within the cell, she additionally knew he ship the chocolate milkshake as a result of he’s the one one who is aware of it, Karan and he’s in her future which nobody can snatch from her, they each hug one another Preeta apologizes for being fallacious, he asks her to say it loud and loud, she realizes he’s simply teasing her. They each hug one another as soon as once more.

Replace Credit score to: Sona