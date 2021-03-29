Kundali Bhagya 30th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Kundali Bhagya 30th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Zee Tv. Read Kundali Bhagya 30 March 2021 (30/03/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Summary Main Story: Kundali Bhagya Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…
Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday
Current Begin Update: 30th March 2021:(30/03/2021)
Read Kundali Bhagya 30 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Kundali Bhagya 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Prithvi tells she becomes frantic and requests how might she presume him since he dropped the espresso glass. She speaks Police will presume him and speaks this time nobody can help him and leaves from that point. He thinks assuming Sherlyn considering him like this.
Vijay additionally would have seen his demeanors and imagine a scenario where he likewise presumes him and he laments for meeting Akshay. Mahira reviews Prithvi and Sherlyn’s discussion and considers what she ought to do now and chooses to call Ramona. Ramona picks the call and requests what happened now.
Mahira tells she needs to disclose to her something and educates about Akshay’s homicide and furthermore how Akshay was extorting Krithika and speaks that day Karan was in the inn as well and he went to the washroom for at some point. Ramona speaks she is certain that Karan is Akshay’s killer. She speaks Akshay more likely than not called Karan and out of frustration, Karan would have executed him.
Mahira stuns hearing her. The following day, everybody celebrates Holi. Karan hauls Preeta and inquires as to whether another person applies shading on him before her. She speaks he actually didn’t change and inquires as to why he isn’t believing that another person could apply shading on her too before him.
Before she finishes her sentence he applies shading on her and wishes her. She acts like she is going from that point at that point embraces him and rubs her cheeks on his cheeks to apply shading on him. He speaks she become heartfelt by remaining with him and picks her. She runs from that point and he pursues her. Prithvi gets bothered watching them like that. Rakhi celebrates Holi with Mahesh and wishes him. She speaks without him she would not like to celebrate Holi however as a little girl-in-law of Luthra.
she needs to satisfy not many obligations. She requests that he awaken soon on the grounds that she is missing him so much and need to celebrate Holi with him.
Karan gets her and tells she didn’t address his inquiry yet. She requests what was his inquiry. He speaks when she become this fat and snickers at her. She speaks individuals used to speaks that in the affection they get fat. He speaks he needs to know how she becomes this heartfelt. Dadi calls Preeta so she runs from that point.
Next-Day Show Update: Kundali Bhagya 31st March 2021 Written Update