The episode begins with Sister Preeta saying that he should give cannabis to Prithvi, only then will he reveal his motive for marrying Kritika. Sameer says that this is a good idea and he will help her to execute this plan and apply color on her cheek. Kritika asks that on Holi day the earth does not apply color on it and the earth puts color on it.

Sameer says that Prithvi is standing near the cannabis. Preeta says that it is not so easy to cannabis the earth. Sister says that they need Preeta’s help. Preeta and Sister wish Kritika good luck. Prithvi wishes Preeta. Sherlyn notices everything. Sister heaves earth but he refuses to take it from her hand and says that he will drink it only when Preeta gives it to him. Sister passes the glass to Preeti.

Preeta calls Prithvi from now on as ‘Bhabhi’ and gives her a glass of hemp. He was about to drink it but Sherlyn stopped them and said that this is their first Holi, so she cannot drink cannabis alone and takes a glass from them and gives it to Kritika. She tells the hemp boy to prepare a hemp glass for Prithvi. She asks Prithvi to celebrate Holi with Kritika.

Sameer feels that Kritika should not drink this cannabis. Kritika was about to drink it so Sister pushes Sameer towards her and Kritika leaves the glass and the earth spreads on the shoes of the Earth, so she leaves. Sameer follows Prithvi and gives a message about this to Sister and asks him to prepare a cannabis glass for Prithvi. Sherlyn thinks that Sister and Preeta are definitely planning to do something.

Rakhi puts color on Aastha and Hemant. Prithvi scolds Sameer for spoiling her expensive shoes and asks why he is following her and asks her to clean her shoes. Sameer asks him to stop his complaints. Kritika comes there and asks what happened.

Prithvi complains about Sameer’s behavior to Kritika. Kritika says that she brought a gift for Prithvi and gave it to him. Sameer says that it is like shoes he guessed, Prithvi thanks him and asks why he bought expensive shoes for her. Sameer says that Prithvi is right so he should have bought expensive shoes for her.

Rakhi takes Hemant to the washroom to wash her eyes and asks Aastha to meet Karan. Shows Presti cannabis pills to Sisti. Preeta says that at least Prithvi will forget his manipulation for some time and also reveal the secret. Sameer says that Prithvi drinks only hemp to wait for Preeta. Preeta asks Sisti to add more cannabis pills.

Faith listened to their conversation. Preeta cannabis the earth. Prithvi says that he can also drink poison with his hand and was about to drink it, but Aastha stops her by saying that she is not drinking because it is her glass. She takes Preeta from there and says that it is wrong to give cannabis to someone like this.

Preeta says that Aastha is right and she does not know about Prithvi and says that they are doing this for Kritika. Aastha drinks more cannabis tablets. Karan comes there and meets Aastha. Aastha tells Karan to challenge the earth. Preeta says that this is a really good idea.

Prithvi accepts Karan’s challenge. Sistri says that he should go to the guest room for this competition.

The episode ends.

