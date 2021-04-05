Kundali Bhagya 5 April 2021 Written Update: Mahira plans to kill Mahesh again, Preetha asks this question to Prithvi – TheNewsCrunch

ENTERTAINMENT

A tremendous twist is coming in the serial Kundali Bhagya. Mahesh has come out of the coma. Sherlyn and Mahira are afraid of Mahesh coming to his senses. They feel that their secret should not be revealed in front of everyone. If this happens, they will have to go to jail. Here Sherlyn tries to bring Prithvi to consciousness.

In Kundali Bhagya episodes aired on 5th April 2021, it will be shown that Preeta, together with Srishti and Sameer, asks Prithvi why he is marrying Kritika. What is the plan behind marrying her? Being very drunk, Prithvi is unable to say anything. That’s when Karan comes to call Preeta to play Holi.

Preeta leaves Prithvi and Sameer and goes to play Holi. All the people start playing Holi with Mahesh. Mahira takes poison injection and starts moving towards Mahesh, but she cannot give it to him. The injection from his hand breaks down. At the same time, once again, Preeta asks Prithvi about marriage, but he is not able to say anything.

In the last episode, you saw that Mahesh has come out of the coma. Sherlyn and Mahira go to the room with Prithvi. Both of them want to make her aware in any way so that she does not say anything in front of anyone. Prithvi tells him that he will not tell anyone that Mahira had pushed Mahesh up the stairs.

Till now, you saw that Prithvi Karan drinks a lot of cannabis in the race to win the competition. Here Mahesh Luthra comes out of the coma. The whole family is pleased to know this. On seeing Mahesh in his senses, Sherlyn and Mahira fly away.

