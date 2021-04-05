ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya 5th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Kundali bhagya
Kundali bhagya

Kundali Bhagya 5th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Zee Tv. Read Kundali Bhagya 5 April 2021 (05/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Kundali Bhagya Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 5th April 2021:(05/04/2021)

Read Kundali Bhagya 5 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Kundali Bhagya 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Mahesh meets Krithika. Dadi expresses gratitude toward God for relieving Mahesh and she applies shading on him. Rakhi brings sweet dish and offers it to Mahesh. Mahira thinks nobody will recognize her so she chooses to infuse Mahesh when everybody begins playing holi.

Sherlyn considers what to do. She illuminates Mahira that she will deal with Prithvi so Mahira should zero in on Mahesh. Sristy feels she gave additional portion to Prithvi that is the reason he isn’t awakening. Sherlyn figures Prithvi ought not awaken. Mahesh requests that Karan call Preeta, Sristy and Sameer on the grounds that he needs to celebrate holi with them as well. Kareena says she additionally needs to see Mahesh moving. Karan goes to bring others. Mahira thinks the following couple of moments air will change. Preeta shakes Prithvi and requests that he awaken.

Sherlyn figures Prithvi will not respond. Sristy advises Sameer to help Preeta. Prithvi takes Preeta’s name which stuns Sherlyn. Sherlyn curses Prithvi in her psyche. Preeta asks Prithvi that for what reason he is wedding Krithika and asks is this his retribution plan. Prithvi concurs with Preeta. Sristy begins recording his admission. Prithvi takes Karan and Rishab’s name. Sherlyn gets stressed hearing him. Karan comes there and says Mahesh needs to celebrate holi with them. Preeta and Karan leave from that point. Sristy and Sameer stays with Prithvi to know reality. Mahesh hits the dance floor with his family on “Balam Pichkari” melody. Mahira moves towards Mahesh wearing shroud. Sristy and Sameer request that Prithvi awaken.

Sameer says Prithvi quit talking now. Sristy says prior he talked on the grounds that Preeta asked him. She requests that Sameer stay with Prithvi and leaves the room. Sristy takes Preeta with her. Somebody slams into Mahira so she drops the infusion. Karan understands that Preeta is missing and goes to discover her. Pawan comes there. Mahira and Mahesh see him.

Mahesh attempts to perceive Pawan and Mahira sees that and thinks about how Mahesh knows Pawan. Karan, Preeta comes to Prithvi. Sristy says Prithvi is odd and he is responding with Preeta’s voice as it were. Sherlyn thinks Prithvi loves Preeta so in his intoxicated state he will uncover everything. Karan says Prithvi will respond hearing his voice as well. He requests that Prithvi awaken yet no utilization. Preeta says possibly Sristy is correct and moves towards Prithvi. Sameer says Sristy is correct.

Next-Day Show Update: Kundali Bhagya 6th April 2021 Written Update

