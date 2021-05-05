Kundali Bhagya 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ruchika and Megha secretly leave the court hearing

Kundali Bhagya 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The judge after seeing the video exclaims that the video proves Preeta came back home with Kritika around 7:30 so he desires that the video be shown on the projector, the prosecutor objects saying that the video can be falsified, the defendant explains he knew that the proof would be objected which is why he has another proof, they are in person, he is ordered to present the proof at which the lawyer points at the back but when everyone turns they are shocked to see that the seats are empty seeing which they are shocked, Shristhi rushes outside to find out when Karan also explains that Ruchika would also come back really soon.

Shristhi is searching outside for both Megha and Ruchika, she also tries calling them but both of their mobiles are not reachable which worries her so she gets a call from karan, she explains that she is going to their houses as they are not in the court, he says that she would not go anywhere, Shristhi then sends the auto away, Karan speaks with the lawyer who requests the judge for some more time to gather their witnesses, the judge allows stops the hearing till after the lunch.

Karan along with the entire family come out, Shristhi asks what has happened, he replies they have been given fifteen more minutes, Karan calls Sameer asking where he is, Sameer explains that he is coming to the court, but Karan asks him to go to the house of Ruchika and Megha because they ran away from the court.

Karan and Shristhi both see Preeta coming out in handcuffs, she also looks at them and starts crying after which Karan leaves with Shristhi, Rakhi asks Mahira to take care of Sherlin as she is already pregnant so should not have come to the court however Sherlin replies she would have come even if she was stopped, Mahira however asks her to come with her as it is not right for her health, after walking some distance Sherlin appreciates that Mahira brought her as she was tired of acting as an obedient daughter in law, Sherlin and Mahira see Preeta sitting in handcuffs, Mahira sits beside her asking if she accepts that Mahira defeated her in three days as she did not challenge her without taking into considerations the events that would unfold, she is sitting beside her when the constable advises her to leave, Mahira walks away.

Prithvi stepping out, is shocked to see Preeta and thinks that had she accepted his proposal he would not have let anything happen to her, he would have himself brought Megha and Ruchika as he is not an idiot like Karan who was not able to control them both because of which they were able to run away, he desires that if Preeta even looks at him for once he would lay down his life for her, he longs for her to turn but she doesnot even look at him, Sherlin knocks on his shoulder inquiring what is he doing

Karan and Shristhi explain they searched everywhere however Megha and Ruchika were not anywhere, Sameer also reaches the house of Akshay questioning if they are in the house however, he finds out that they both are in the hospital as his father is not well.

Karan is standing when Sameer calls him explaining he was not able to find Ruchika and Megha and even they are not at the house of Akshay. Karan ends the call and seeing how worried Sarla he is asks why she is so worried as he has promised them that he would make sure Preeta goes back to the house with them, Prithvi also tries to take her sympathy but she gets nervous.

The lawyer comes explaining that the court hearing would begin and the judge has been replaced, the court hearing begins when the prosecutor explains that he is replacing the lawyer who was fighting the case against Preeta, the prosecutor blames that the defendant has made up a story which has nothing to do with reality and Preeta in her frustration for Akshay murdered him, he also seeks permission to ask some questions from her then explains that Preeta did not like Akshay and desired to break the marriage of Kritika with Akshay as she wanted to get her own sister married to him but when she ended the marriage her desires could not flourish so she got angry, seeing the opportunity she went to Akshay’s room in the hotel and murdered him when he demanded that she leave the room, Preeta tries to plead her innocence however the judge doesnot listen to her requests, Shristhi also stands revealing she did not have any interest in Akshay and what happened at the bachelor party was all a made up story, the judge orders her to not talk in between as it would be considered contempt of court for which she can be arrested, Kritika makes her sit down, the prosecutor reveals that he has the video from the bachelor party which the parents of Akshay gave him however they are not able to attend the hearing because they are not well due to the grave loss which they faced.

Kritika also says that Preeta did everything for her, the prosecutor says that Preeta did everything because of Kritika as she was jealous of her and desired to marry Shristhi to Akshay, Kritika along with Shristhi stand up saying that it all just a made up story which is false, the judge warns them to not cause the contempt of court as everyone would be given a fare chance to present themselves standing in the witness box, Karan rushes to the lawyer asking why is not doing anything, the lawyer replies that he doesnot have anything to say because the state lawyer is presenting a lot of proofs for which he doesnot have a reply and they only witness which they had has left the court, he says that from his point of view they will lose the case and if Karan wants to win it then should bring Ruchika to the court.

Precap: Preeta is hugging Karan in the court when she is pulled away but they both still do not leave their hands and Karan once again pulls her closer hugging her once again.



