Kundali Bhagya 6th May 2021 Written Update: Ruchika and Megha goes missing from the court

Episode begins with Lawyer Siddharth says to Judge that he has one more evidence to prove Preeta’s innocence. Prosecutor asks him to submit the evidence. Siddharth informs to Judge that Akshay’s murderer is present in the court right now and he turns around to point at someone but no one is there. He wonders where Ruchika and Megha went. Srishti notices that and goes out to find them. She searches them outside court and calls them but they didn’t pick the call. Karan calls Srishti and learns that both Ruchika and Megha are missing. She tells him that she is going to their house.

Mahira wonders with whom Karan talking to and wants Judge to announce the judgement as soon as possible because once Preeta goes to jail she can console Karan. Karan stops Srishti and tells her to come inside the court and he tells something to Siddharth. Siddharth requests Judge to give him sometime to submit his evidence. Judge announces that court hearing will continue after lunch break. Karan goes out and calls Sameer and informs him that what all happened in the court and tells him to go to Ruchika and Megha’s house.

Mahira tells Rakhi to not worry. Rakhi tells her to take care of Sherlyn. Mahira takes Sherlyn from there. Sherlyn thanks her for saving because she was tired of acting good daughter in law in front of Rakhi. Mahira says to her that she enjoyed seeing Preeta like that. She goes to Preeta and sits beside her and talks about her 3 days challenge and says to her that in few hours Preeta will go to jail and leaves from there.

Prithvi sees Preeta and thinks if she believed him then he would have brought Ruchika and Megha to the court and he is not stupid like Karan to lose them. He thinks she made huge mistake by trusting Karan over him. He waits for Preeta to see him. Sherlyn comes there and asks him that what is he doing there. Mahira comes there and says to them that she is so happy today.

Sameer calls Karan and informs him that Ruchika and Megha are not in their house and he even checked Akshay’s house but no one is there too. Karan says to Sarla that he will fulfill his promise. Siddharth informs them that Judge changed for their case. Everyone goes inside the court.

Prosecutor says to Judge that Preeta used to hate Akshay and one day she saw him in front of the hotel so she reached the hotel room and murdered him. Siddharth says to Judge that he already submitted CCTV footage. Persecutor says to Judge that CCTV footage can be manipulated and asks permission to question Preeta.

He asks Preeta that why she used to hate Akshay. She tells him that Akshay was not right match for Kritika. He says to her that she wanted Srishti’s marriage to happen with Akshay that’s why she decided to break Akshay and Kritika’s marriage. He gives Kritika and Akshay’s bachelor’s party recording to Judge saying that Akshay’s parents gave this recording to him.

Srishti says to Judge that she was not interested in Akshay. Judge asks her to not interrupt. Karan asks Siddharth to do something. Siddharth says to him that he doesn’t have anymore evidence to prove Preeta’s innocence and asks him to bring Ruchika to the court because now only her statement can save Preeta.

Episode ends.