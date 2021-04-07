ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya 7 April 2021 Written Update: Pawan’s dangerous plan, will Preeta be able to find out this conspiracy – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kundali Bhagya 7 April 2021
Kundali Bhagya 7 April 2021

A big twist in the serial Kundali Bhagya is set to come. You saw that Mahira tries to kill Mahesh but fails. Preeta, Srishti, and Karan try to extract the truth from Prithvi, but Sherlyn tells them that Mahesh wants to tell them something. When Prithvi gets to his senses, he comes to know that the cannabis competition was organized to extract the truth from him.

On the 7th April 2021 Kundali Bhagya episode, you will see that Pawan will plan to kill Mahesh again because he recognizes him as the brother of Prithvi. Later, Mahesh will try to tell the truth to the family, but there is an interesting twist. Will the truth of Prithvi and Sherlyn be revealed to everyone? It will be known only in the coming episodes.

You saw that Mahesh informs the family members that someone had planned to kill him. Karan asks him about the man who is trying to harm the Luthra family. Karan and other family members believe that Mahesh is just under stress. Karan tries to calm them down.

In the upcoming episode, Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he saw that the hotel where Akshay was killed had CCTV cameras, after which both get tense. Meanwhile, Preeta is also afraid of the same thing and talks to Kritika about CCTV cameras. Who has murdered Akshay? It will be known only in the coming episodes.

You saw that in the last episode, you saw that Preeta, together with Srishti, and Sameer, asks Prithvi why he is marrying Kritika. What is the plan behind marrying her? Being very drunk, Prithvi is unable to say anything. That’s when Karan comes to call Preeta to play Holi. Till now, you have seen that Mahesh has come out of a coma.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
719
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
718
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
715
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
707
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
694
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
665
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
604
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
576
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
573
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top