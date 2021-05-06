Kundali Bhagya 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Karan accepts that he murdered Akshay

Kundali Bhagya 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The lawyer warns Karan saying that if he wants to fight the case then should bring Ruchika to the court as only her confession would prove the innocence of Preeta, the prosecutor exclaims that if they still believe the court would believe to the confession of Ruchika because Preeta killed Akshay because he died just one hour after she left the hotel but when the police reached the Luthra Mansion, she went back with Kritika to delete the footage of the previous three days so that there was no proof of their crime and even the management of the hotel filed an FIR against the deleting of the footage, he blames that when she was coming out of the hotel their clothes were changed as she was wearing a veil while Kritika a Sarree, he blames that this proves Akshay was murdered by none other then Preeta Luthra, he ends his case.

The judge says that the evidence is clear and the proof has been presented against Preeta so seeing them in view the court sentences Preeta but before he can complete the punishment Karan stops him, standing up he exclaims that Preeta is not the murder of Akshay as he is the real murderer, the entire family is shocked, standing up question what is he doing, The judge asks him to say whatever he desires in the witness box, Karan is walking to the witness box staring at Preeta, she is also not able to take her eyes of him, he finally stands in the box and sees how worried Preeta is, he also gets nervous, he remembers when he promised that Preeta would come back with them, she is confused off what would happen and is crying, Karan and Preeta both look each other in the eyes, he wipes off his tears signalling her there is nothing to worry about.

Karan exclaims he is telling the truth that he is the murderer of Akshay, Preeta asks why is he saying this because they all know he is not the murderer, Preeta says to the judge that Karan is lying and desires to take her blame so she can be free, Sarla and Sameer also walk in, Preeta explains he is not the murderer, Karan explains this is why he is saying that he is the murderer, Prithvi also says that it is written behind him and that Preeta cannot even harm an insect so how can she kill anyone, Mahira also speaks in favour of Karan saying that he is just making this story, the judge warns the prosecutor to make sure the family sits down otherwise they would all be arrested in the contempt of court, Preeta once again explains that Karan is lying, the judge warns her to not do the contempt of court once again otherwise she would have to suffer the consequences.

Karan accepts that he is the real murderer, Kritika tries to explain saying that everything is happening because of her, Karan mentions she doesnot have anything to do with the murder because she was about to get married to Akshay but Preeta found the truth about him and so tried to end the marriage however when Akshay feared that his truth would come out he broke the marriage and then started blackmailing Kritika, she told everything to Preeta who took her to the hotel where she herself went inside to meet Akshay but he tried to take advantage of her so she hit him in self-defense however he was not dead when she left the hotel however when she was not able to reach the parking lot, Kritika called him and told everything after he scolded her he got angry so went to meet Akshay because of being angry with him, he got into a fight and then killed him.

Preeta questions why is he making stories, she pleads with the judge saying that it is just a story, the judge orders Preeta to be thrown out of the court as she is disturbing the proceedings, Preeta requests him to allow her inside the court as she cannot be without Karan, the judge announces that the Preeta is relieved of the charges for murdering Akshay, he directs the police to issue the search warrants against karan who is the real murderer and also file a new case discarding the previous one as it was against Preeta.

The police start placing the handcuffs on the hands of Karan, Preeta rushes to hug him and doesnot let go even when the police try to separate them, yet she still hugs him, she is pulled away and they take Karan away.

Karan is walking towards the police van when Preeta yells at them from behind asking them to stop, she shouts at them saying that they should open the cuffs and let him walk because he is innocent and not a murderer, Karan tries to calm her but she is shouting questioning why did he had to take the blame on himself asking if he is a murderer, she explains that when both of them are not the murderer then why did he allow the real killer to roam free, Karan shouts at her saying that there is a law which they have to follow, Preeta question what is the point of such a law which arrests the innocent and allows the accused to roam freely, she starts crying and hugs him questioning if he thinks she would be able to live without him, she explains that she would break when he is not with her, Karan seeing how shattered she is, he pulls her closer and hugs her.

