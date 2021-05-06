Kundali Bhagya 7th May 2021 Written Update: Karan lies to Judge to save Preeta

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Siddharth says to Karan that he doesn’t have anymore evidence to prove Preeta’s innocence and asks him to bring Ruchika to the court because now only her statement can save Preeta. Prosecutor says to Judge that he already submitted evidence against Preeta so Ruchika’s statement can’t change anything. He says to him that Preeta attacked Akshay and left from the hotel and no one was there to help Akshay that’s why he died after struggling a lot.

He reveals that it’s Preeta who deleted hotel’s CCTV footage of 3 days that’s why Police didn’t get that CCTV footage. He also reveals that hotel camera captured Preeta and Kritika and now everything proves that Preeta is Akshay’s murderer. Judge announces that now the case is clear and it’s proved that it’s Preeta who murdered Akshay and was about to announce his verdict but Karan stops him.

Karan looks at Preeta then says to Judge that Preeta is not Akshay’s murderer because he murdered him. Everyone shocks hearing him. Rakhi asks him that what is he saying. Judge asks Karan to come to the witness box. Karan moves towards the witness box (Hum To Bane Hai Tumhare Hi Khatir song plays in the background ).

Preeta recalls his promise and looks at him without blinking her eyes. Karan says to Judge that he is telling the truth and he murdered Akshay. Preeta asks him that why he is saying like this and everyone knows that he didn’t murder Akshay. She says to Judge that Karan is lying to save her. Sarla says to Judge that both Karan and Preeta didn’t murder Akshay. Prithvi says to him that Preeta can’t kill anyone. Mahira asks Karan to tell the truth. Preeta asks Karan to not do like this. Judge asks everyone to stay silent. Preeta says to him that Karan is innocent. Prosecutor asks Karan that if he is telling the truth.

Karan says to Judge that Akshay got to know that Preeta has evidence against him that’s why he didn’t marry Kritika then after few days Akshay blackmailed Kritika so Preeta confronted him and attacked him when he tried to molest her then she left from the room and he was also present in that hotel that day and he learnt from Preeta that Akshay tried to molest her so he went to meet Akshay and in anger he murdered him.

Kritika recalls how she revealed the truth to Karan. Judge releases Preeta and asks Police to issue arrest warrant against Karan for murdering Akshay and leaves from there. Karan and Prithvi smiles hearing him.

Preeta runs towards Karan and hugs him tightly ( Thodi jagah song plays in the background ). Police drags Preeta from Karan but she runs towards him again to hug him. Prithvi consoles the crying Rakhi. Police takes Karan from the court. Preeta stops Police and yells at Karan for lying and says to him that he did wrong with her by taking blame on himself and cries. He hugs her.

Episode ends.