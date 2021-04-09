ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya, 9th April 2021, Written Update, Mahira Gets Jealous

Kundali bhagya

Here we are with a written episode update of “Kundali Bhagya” on 9 April 2021. The episode begins with Sherlyn comes to Preeta and Kritika both give stunning reaction Shrlin ask them why these guys are looking at her like this. She tells Preeta is asking for you as it is important and he is searching for you. She also takes a deep breath that her and Prithvi’s truth isn’t revealed yet and we are safe.

On the other side, Prithvi is talking to himself that I didn’t kill Akshay “please god save me” and meanwhile Kritika is there she asks Prithbvi whose dress is this and why it is her in your room. Prithvi gets nervous and he lies to her that ” he buys it for her and can’t gift this to you as I don’t know about your choice.” Kritika gets happy and gets emotional seeing the dress, she uses to hugs him also and tells him that you’re the sweetest husband in the world .”

On the other side Preeta is thinking about the incident that happens in the hotel meanwhile Kran comes there and tells him that he saw her outside the hotel but I think I’m wrong and Preeta gets shocked but she manages it. Karan uses to get romantic with Preeta and both spent quality time. Karam asks Preeta for the hug and both are so in peace and think about their first Holi. This is the most special moment of tonight’s episode.

On the other hand, Karina says to clean the hall. And everyone asks Kriritika where she was? Kririka tells them but Sherlin catches her lie and wonders “I know where you were.” Meanwhile, a police inspector is there in the house. Hence he askes about where is all the family members as there are only a few are seeing. He tells why is he late and he says that you guys can’t play Holi. Karina asks ACP the reason why is he here. He tells that he is here to investigate the murderer.

And he also asked for Kran and Preeta, he tells family members to call them in the hall. Karina ska him what behavior you are showing, he says it’s my duty and have to do it. Mahira gets jealous seeing Preeta and Karan hugging each other. She broke the vase and warns Preeta. Watch the full episode on ZeeTv from Monday to Friday.

