Kundali Bhagya: Is Megha behind Ruchika’s disappearance?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now, Mahesh also supporting Preeta so it will be interesting to see how they are going to prove Karan’s innocence.

Earlier its seen that, Preeta informed Mahesh about Karan’s arrest. Pammi thought Mahesh will throw Preeta out of the house. But Mahesh said to Preeta that from the time he got to know that her marriage happened with Karan he used to thought that she deserved a better guy than Karan but he was wrong and today he realised that Preeta and Karan are made for each other. He asssured her saying that they will get Karan out of jail and he is with her so she need not to worry.

Pammi shocked hearing him and Suresh noticed her expression. Srishti and Sameer discussed about Ruchika and Megha. Srishti called Ruchika but the latter disconnected the call after picking it without saying anything. She asked Sameer to meet her tomorrow saying that she needs time to think what would have happened.

Pammi asked Suresh that how can Rakhi and Mahesh choose Preeta over Karan and told him to talk to Mahesh. Suresh asked her to not interfere in Preeta’s matter. Preeta decided to meet Karan and informed about it to Rakhi. Prithvi searched Sherlyn. Mahira overheard Sherlyn’s conversation with Rishabh and noticed the change in Sherlyn’s behaviour.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi will say to Preeta that she went to jail to meet Karan and he was just kept listening her talks then he informed her that Mahesh met him. Prithvi’s mobile will ring but he won’t pick the call and Kritika will ask him to pick it. He will think that if he pick the call in front of her then his truth will be revealed.

What Sherlyn hiding from Mahira?Where is Ruchika now?

