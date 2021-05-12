ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya: Is Megha behind Ruchika’s disappearance?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now, Mahesh also supporting Preeta so it will be interesting to see how they are going to prove Karan’s innocence.

Earlier its seen that, Preeta informed Mahesh about Karan’s arrest. Pammi thought Mahesh will throw Preeta out of the house. But Mahesh said to Preeta that from the time he got to know that her marriage happened with Karan he used to thought that she deserved a better guy than Karan but he was wrong and today he realised that Preeta and Karan are made for each other. He asssured her saying that they will get Karan out of jail and he is with her so she need not to worry.

Pammi shocked hearing him and Suresh noticed her expression. Srishti and Sameer discussed about Ruchika and Megha. Srishti called Ruchika but the latter disconnected the call after picking it without saying anything. She asked Sameer to meet her tomorrow saying that she needs time to think what would have happened.

Pammi asked Suresh that how can Rakhi and Mahesh choose Preeta over Karan and told him to talk to Mahesh. Suresh asked her to not interfere in Preeta’s matter. Preeta decided to meet Karan and informed about it to Rakhi. Prithvi searched Sherlyn. Mahira overheard Sherlyn’s conversation with Rishabh and noticed the change in Sherlyn’s behaviour.

In the upcoming episode, Rakhi will say to Preeta that she went to jail to meet Karan and he was just kept listening her talks then he informed her that Mahesh met him. Prithvi’s mobile will ring but he won’t pick the call and Kritika will ask him to pick it. He will think that if he pick the call in front of her then his truth will be revealed.

What Sherlyn hiding from Mahira?Where is Ruchika now?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali Bhagya, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

80
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
24
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top