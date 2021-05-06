ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya: Karan failed to keep his promise?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now Ruchika and Megha escaped from the court so it will be interesting to know how Karan going to save Preeta.

Earlier its seen that, Lawyer Siddharth said to Judge that he has one more evidence to prove Preeta’s innocence and revealed that Akshay’s real murderer is present in the court and he turns around to point at someone but no one was there. He wonderd where Ruchika and Megha went and looked at Karan. Srishti went outside court to search them and informed Karan that they are missing. Mahira wished Judge to announce the judgement as soon as possible because after Preeta went to jail only she can get close to Karan.

Siddharth requested Judge to give him sometime to submit his evidence. Judge announced that court hearing will continue after lunch break. Karan told Sameer to go to Ruchika and Megha’s house. Mahira mocked Preeta. Prithvi thought Preeta made huge mistake by trusting Karan over him. Sameer informed Karan that no one is there in Ruchika and Megha’s house.

Prosecutor said to Judge that CCTV footage can be manipulate so that’s not a valid evidence and questioned Preeta. He blamed her saying that she wanted Akshay’s marriage to happen with Srishti and when that didn’t happen she murdered him in anger. Siddharth said to Karan that he doesn’t have anymore evidence to prove Preeta’s innocence and asked him to bring Ruchika to the court because now only her statement can save Preeta.

In the upcoming episode, Police will try to take Preeta but she will move towards Karan and hug him.

What will happen to Preeta now? Why Ruchika and Megha escaped from the court?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali Bhagya, stay tuned to this space.

