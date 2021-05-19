Kundali Bhagya: Megha to inform Prithvi about Preeta?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times.

Now, Preeta have Akshay’s mobile so it will be interesting to see how she is going to prove Karan’s innocence.

Earlier its seen that, Veiled woman pushed Preeta and ran away from there after taking Akshay’s mobile.

Hearing Preeta’s scream everyone came there. Ruchika saw Preeta’s face and informed about it to Megha and Akshay’s mother. Megha learnt that Preeta stole Akshay’s mobile. Prithvi searched Kritika to convince her because if she stayed angry with him for long then he has to leave Luthra house which should not happen no matter what.

He asked Kritika that is she still angry with him in front of Pammi. She told him to not do drama in front of Pammi. He informed Pammi that Kritika is not forgiving him and apologized to Kritika.

Kritika forgave him. Pammi threatened Prithvi indirectly. Srishti got veiled woman’s earring while chasing her.

Preeta asked Megha to tell that who is Akshay’s murderer. Megha lied saying that she don’t know anything and cries. Srishti revealed that Ruchika was about to confess in the court that Megha is Akshay’s murderer. Akshay’s mother scolded Preeta.

Later, Preeta gave Akshay’s mobile to Srishti saying that she had dummy mobile with her so that veiled woman took that dummy mobile with her assuming as Akshay’s mobile.

In the upcoming episode, Prithvi will say to Megha that he didn’t send anyone to steal Akshay’s mobile and he don’t have Akshay’s mobile now. Megha will reveal to him that Preeta, Srishti and Sameer also came to steal Akshay’s mobile.

Who is veiled woman? Will Preeta be able to read messages from Akshay’s mobile?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali Bhagya, stay tuned to this space.