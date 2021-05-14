Kundali Bhagya: Megha to threaten Prithvi?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now, Preeta found Megha so it will be interesting to see how she is going to prove Karan’s innocence using her.

Earlier its seen that, Karan asked Constable to put Preeta behind the bars for lying. Preeta asked Constable to ignore him. Srishti said to Sameer that they didn’t cross questioned Ruchika when she said that Megha is Akshay’s murderer so they are not sure that she told the truth or not. Srishti and Sameer complaint about each other to Preeta. Preeta decided to talk about their marriage to Karan after his release.

Ruchika told Megha that the latter married Akshay by deceiving him. Megha said to her that it’s Ruchika who deceived Akshay because her son Aakash is not Akshay’s child. Ruchika revealed that it’s Megha who stoled her bracelet first that’s why she involved Megha in Akshay’s murder. Preeta reached hospital to collect Mahesh’s report and there she learnt about Megha’s pregnancy.

In the upcoming episode, Prithvi will say to Karan that he is happy to see him behind the bars. Karan will say to Sarla that they loves each so much and can die for each other. Sarla will tell him that she is lucky that he is her son in law.

Megha will threaten Prithvi saying that if he didn’t give money to her then she will inform to Police that he is also involved in Akshay’s murder. Preeta will hear that. Karan will ask Kritika that why she is smiling. Before Kritika says anything, Prithvi will interrupt saying that he is also smiling and everyone is happy that Karan is behind the bars. Kritika will look at him shockingly.

How Kritika will react now? Megha is pregnant with Akshay’s child?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali Bhagya, stay tuned to this space.