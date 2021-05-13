Kundali Bhagya: Sarla to visit Karan?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now, Prithvi don’t want Preeta to find the real murderer so it will be interesting to see how Preeta going to prove Karan’s innocence crossing all the obstacles.

Earlier its seen that, Preeta met Karan and told him that she is still angry with him. He tried to cheer her but failed and asked her to make him feel good. She told him that she can’t do that in this situation and moreover she just came to give breakfast to him. He told her that he is behind the bars that’s not mean that she can show attitude to him. They stared each other and then laughed. Prithvi got irritated seeing them laughing together. Preeta promised to Karan saying that she will prove his innocence by catching the real murderer. Karan told her that he trust her.

Prithvi got worried thinking that he will be exposed if Preeta found the real murderer then. Rakhi informed Preeta that she met Karan and asked Luthra’s to stay happy for Mahesh’s sake and this is what Karan also wants from them. Later, Preeta met Karan to give lunch to him. He asked her to accept that she missed him otherwise he will kiss her. She accepted that she really missed him a lot.

In the upcoming episode, Prithvi will say to Karan that he is happy to see him behind the bars. Karan will say to Sarla that they loves each so much and can die for each other. Sarla will tell him that she is lucky that he is her son in law.

Will Karan teach lesson to Prithvi? Will Prithvi stop Preeta from finding the real murderer?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali Bhagya, stay tuned to this space.