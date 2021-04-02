Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Mahesh informs his family that someone attempted to kill him

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee tv popular show Kundali Bhagya is all set for a major turning point in their show. Earlier its seen that, Aastha informs Preeta that Prithvi has allies and tells her to not trust everyone. Karan thanks Aastha for helping them. She tells him to go to Prithvi and Srishti runs from there hearing Aastha. Suresh tells Mahesh to try to walk. Karan helps Mahesh to walk. Dadi gets emotional and says it’s Mahesh’s new life. Pammi notices Sherlyn’s scared face and tells Suresh that everyone is happy with Mahesh’s recovery except Sherlyn.

Sherlyn thinks she can’t hide her fear so she should stay away from others and wonders why Mahesh didn’t tell the truth to anyone. Mahesh says he want to celebrate holi with them and decides to tell the truth later. Srishti tells Preeta that she locked Prithvi in the guest room. Sherlyn decides to kill Mahesh and tells her plan to Mahira.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that, Sherlyn takes kerosene and says she doesn’t care if she and Prithvi dies but today she will kill Luthra’s. Mahesh tells Luthra’s that someone tried to kill him. Karan, Preeta and Rakhi shocks hearing him.

Is Mahesh talking about Mahira? Will Sherlyn kill Luthra’s?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

