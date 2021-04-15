Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta to suspect Prithvi in ​​Akshay’s murder

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Zee TV present Kundali Bhagya has been round for a very long time now and it was an viewers favorite always. Now Mahira’s secrets and techniques popping out, so will probably be attention-grabbing to see, how a lot Mahira concerned in Akshay’s homicide case.

Earlier its seen that, Srishti tried to cease Sarla from going to Luthra home. Sarla advised her that Preeta arrested in homicide case so they need to simply take into consideration her. She stated to Srishti that Luthra’s didn’t help their daughter in legislation so she has to query them. Srishti advised her that it’ll harm Preeta solely. Sarla stated to her that Luthra’s doesn’t imagine Preeta and they’re simply afraid of this society however she will not be afraid of anybody so she is going to struggle for Preeta. Srishti questioned why nobody from Luthra household serving to Preeta.

Mahesh understood that Rakhi is upset and guaranteed her saying he’ll deal with all the things. She requested him to speak to Karan as a result of he’s upset with Preeta and never doing something for his spouse. He stated to her that Karan already employed Lawyer for Preeta. Lawyer apologized to Karan saying he’s unable get bail for Preeta. Srishti requested Karan to satisfy Preeta. Woman constable gave chocolate shake to Preeta and Preeta understood that Karan ship this for her. Suresh knowledgeable Pammi that somebody broke the injection, which he gave it to the lab for take a look at. Kareena scolded Kritika for assembly Preeta.

Within the upcoming episode, Mahira will inform somebody to test the account saying she transferred the cash and can ask that individual to not name her once more as a result of she doesn’t need anybody to know that she contacted that individual. Prithvi will say to Preeta that he received’t hesitate to kill the one that contact her. She is going to ask him that did he killed Akshay.

What can be Prithvi’s reply? Does Sherlyn is aware of that Prithvi went to satisfy Preeta? Mahira transferred cash to whose account and why?

All these questions can be answered within the upcoming episodes.

