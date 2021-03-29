Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Ramona thinks Karan murdered Akshay

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee tv popular show Kundali Bhagya is all set for a major turning point in their show. Earlier its seen that, Sherlyn says she noticed Prithvi’s expressions when Vijay came for investigation so she thinks he is the murderer. Prithvi thinks if Sherlyn suspecting him then maybe Vijay also suspecting him and he regrets for meeting Akshay. Mahira calls Ramona and tells everything to her. Ramona says Karan murdered Akshay for sure.

Karan drags Preeta and pinned her on the wall and asks what if someone else applies colour on him before her. She says she can also say the same thing and he applies colour on her cheeks. She clutched at him and he tightened his grip around her dragging their bodies together. She rubbed her cheeks on his cheeks to apply colour on him.

He teasingly says she become romantic by staying with him. She runs from there and he chase her. Prithvi gets irritated seeing that. Rakhi asks Mahesh to wake up soon saying she is missing him so much. Sherlyn cries saying her baby bump become visible. Prithvi says she is pregnant so it was bound to happen and applies colour on her face. Karan was about to apply colour on Mahira but Sameer interrupts them. So Mahira applies colour from Karan’s shirt without his knowledge.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that, Preeta decides to give ‘bhang’ to Prithvi so he forget about his manipulation for some time.

Will Preeta succeed in her plan? Prithvi is the murderer?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali bhagya, stay tuned to this space.