Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Srishti to learn that Mahira is going to meet the Blackmailer

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist

Zee TV present Kundali Bhagya has been round for a very long time now and it was an viewers favorite always. Now Srishti and Mahesh attempting their greatest to assist Preeta, so it will likely be fascinating to see that what will occur with Preeta.

Earlier its seen that, Prithvi took the necklace from Sherlyn’s hand. However she snatched it from him asking that what he’s going to do together with her necklace and knowledgeable him about Pammi saying that she has to present it to her. He knowledgeable her about Blackmailer and likewise about Blackmailer’s demand. He stated to her that he thinks Blackmailer is Akshay’s assassin and requested her to present 50 lakhs to him. She stated to him that she doesn’t have cash and she or he suspects Mahira in Akshay’s homicide so he shouldn’t ask Mahira too.

She informed him to steal the jewel from Mahesh’s room. Preeta recalled the second she shared with Karan and missed him lots. Sherlyn helped Prithvi to steal the jewel from Mahesh’s locker. Mahesh met ACP Deepak and mentioned about Preeta’s bail. He learnt that Preeta received’t get bail and determined to satisfy her.

Within the upcoming episode, Kareena will say that looks like Sarla forgot the best way to primary door. Srishti will test Mahira’s cell and can be taught that Mahira goes to satisfy the Blackmailer. Mahesh will guarantee Preeta saying that he received’t let something occur to her.

Will Srishti discover out the reality? Who’s blackmailing Mahira? Why Sarla went to Luthra home?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

