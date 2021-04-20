ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Will Sherlyn help Prithvi?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Will Sherlyn help Prithvi?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Zee TV present Kundali Bhagya has been round for a very long time now and it was an viewers favorite always. Now Sherlyn is aware of that somebody blackmailing Prithvi, so it is going to be attention-grabbing to see that how Prithvi and Sherlyn going to resolve this downside.

Earlier its seen that, Mahira stated to Preeta that Karan is already offended on Preeta so she might use this case in her favor. She informed her that she gained the problem and now she is ready for court docket listening to as a result of that day would the final day of Karan and Preeta’s relationship and in addition a starting of her and Karan’s relationship. Preeta replied to her that she simply attacked Akshay and he didn’t die due to her meaning actual perpetrator is roaming freely however she is certain that Police will catch the true perpetrator quickly. Mahira informed her that her hope will break quickly.

Pammi stated to Sherlyn that she is just not naive to not perceive what’s occurring between her and Prithvi. Sherlyn understood that Pammi needs jewel from her and determined to provide necklace to her. Prithvi determined to ask 50 lakhs from Sherlyn. Srishti and Sameer spied Mahira. Sarla met lawyer to debate about Preeta’s case. He recommended her to method Luthra’s as a result of they will rent massive Lawyer for Preeta.

Within the upcoming episode, Prithvi will inform Sherlyn that somebody is blackmailing him. Police officer will inform Mahesh that Preeta murdered somebody and so they have proof in opposition to her so he can’t assist him in any manner and can ask him to attend for court docket order. Preeta will miss Karan and she’s going to recall their hug second.

Will Srishti discover out any clue? What Mahesh will do now?

All these questions shall be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Kundali bhagya, keep tuned to this area.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
34
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
33
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top