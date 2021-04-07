ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Will Vijay arrest the murderer?

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now with Akshay’s murder and Mahesh’ recovery, the show is all set for a major turning point.

Earlier its seen that, Suresh asked Mahesh to stay calm. Rakhi gave water to Mahesh. Mahesh saw Prithvi and tried to move towards him.Janki and Sarla learnt about Mahesh’s recovery from Girish. Sarla wanted Mahesh to reveal Sherlyn’s truth to his family so Preeta can live happily in Luthra house. Mahesh looked at Sherlyn and recalled how she tortured him then he looked at Mahira and recalled how she pushed him from the stairs. He pointed at Prithvi and Mahira but before anyone sees them, both moved from that place. Mahesh felt dizzy. He asked Karan that who want to destroy their family. Karan got confused hearing him.

Prithvi and Sherlyn wondered what happened to Mahesh. Rakhi took Mahesh to his room. Karan asked Doctor about Mahesh’s health. Doctor revealed that these are side effects of the medicine and Mahesh lost his memories. Pawan apologized to Prithvi for coming to Luthra house without thinking about the consequences. Prithvi asked Pawan to forget the past because he will handle the Luthra’s. Prithvi and Preeta decided to delete the CCTV footage.

In the upcoming episode, Prithvi will delete the CCTV footage. Preeta will learn that someone deleted the CCTV footage already and she will inform about it to Kritika.

Will Police find the murderer? Will Preeta tell the truth to Karan?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali bhagya, stay tuned to this space.

