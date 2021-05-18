ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya: Srishti to reveal Ruchika’s truth to Megha?

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now, Preeta lost Akshay’s mobile so it will be interesting to see how she is going to to prove Karan’s innocence.

Earlier its seen that, Kritika avoided Prithvi. Prithvi assumed that she is feeling guilty because Karan misbehaved with him and asked her to forgive Karan. She revealed that she is upset with him and left from there. He decided to convince her.

Police inspector didn’t allow Preeta to meet Karan. Preeta learnt that Police didn’t get Akshay’s mobile still. She informed Srishti and Sameer that she thinks Megha was talking about Akshay’s mobile so they need to get that to prove Karan’s innocence.

Preeta got Megha’s new address from Receptionist and also learnt about Megha’s baby shower ceremony. Sameer revealed that it’s Akshay’s house address. Preeta, Srishti and Sameer entered Megha’s house as transgenders wearing veil. Megha asked them that how they know about the ceremony because she didn’t invite them.

Srishti told her that they has source to know these kind of ceremonies. Everyone danced around Megha. Preeta went inside using that chance. Srishti noticed one more veiled woman and thought that could be real transgender. Preeta found Akshay’s mobile.

In the upcoming episode, Veiled woman will snatch Akshay’s mobile from Preeta and will run from there. Preeta and Sameer will follow that person. Srishti will reveal to Megha that Ruchika came to court to confess that Megha is Akshay’s murderer.

What will be Ruchika’s answer? How Megha will react now?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali Bhagya, stay tuned to this space.

