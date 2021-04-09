Kundali Bhagya Today’s Written Episode 9th April 2021: ACP Interrogates Luthra Family







The most popular Tv show Kundali Bhagya starts with where Preeta and Kritika decide to come home early so that they can catch Sherlyn red-handed, and expose her ahead of the entire family. But Sherlyn meets them in the Kitchen and starts questioning them before they start so that she can make herself safe from their interrogation. Then Preeta reaches into her room and keeps on thinking about a person who has erased the footage from the Hotel’s CCTV camera.

When she wonders about that meanwhile Karan reaches there and apologizes to Preeta for his absence in Holi’s function. He tries to hug her and asks her for a kiss but meanwhile, ACP comes into the Luthra house. He orders Rakhi and Kareena to call the entire family so that he can inform them about the shocking news. Other side Prithvi tries to release himself from behind the bar and makes a plan to run away from there, but ACP rebukes them and asks to make a call to Preeta and Karan.

After hearing this news they will get shocked so they have to prepare for that and Kareena says to Mahira that please bring Karan and Preeta here. Mahira goes to inform them meanwhile she sees the romantic moment between Karan and Preeta and deliberately she throws a showpiece so that they can stop themself. They look at Mahira and Karan releases Preeta and goes outside and Preeta makes fun of her conspiracy through which she was about to separate them.

Mahira gets frustrated and challenged Preeta that she would definitely prove herself as soon as possible. Rakhi answers ACP’s interrogation that few members of her family are inside the room of Mahesh and she informs him that gradually her husband is recovering. Spontaneously Karan arrives there and asks ACP for this sudden action. But ACP does not reply to him and starts interrogating for yesterday’s issues Kritika reveals that she was in the car, and after hearing this everyone gets shocked.

In the previous episode of it as we could watch that Preeta wore a Burqa and asks the waiter to take her to the CCTV footage room so that she can figure out the truth. Meanwhile, Prithvi tried to give a bribe to the operator so that he can erase footage of the last three days. But he refused his offer and says that he is one of that honest person who never ever take bribes.

8th April 2021 Written Episode

The coming episode of Kundali Bhagya begins where Sherlyn takes Prithvi towards her room and meanwhile Preeta arrives outside from the staffroom and asks a waiter about the CCTV footage room. But he refuses to tell her about that and says that he does not have a right to tell anyone about the footage room if she wants that him to tell her about that so once he will have to ask the manager about that. Kritika brings the saree outside and says to the waiter that she needs to check the footage so please tell her about the room.

Because she wants to know about the operation that everything is going like their plan or not and she gets worried about Preeta, and Kritika says to her please hurry up. Sherlyn also standing in the hall and she sees that everything is fine there or not and she says to him that he can come from the top no one is here, then he comes and he wore a women’s attire so that no one can identify him and he mentioning himself as a Preeti. Sherlyn rebukes him because still, she did not delete the last three days’ footage.

After that, Sherlyn makes him understand that she will wait for him in the hall so that no one tries to follow him. Preeta and Kritila are roaming with the waiter and when they will realize something wrong so he should take them to the manager’s room. They stop ahead of the CCTV footage room and he says to them that follow him, they both get doubt and Preeta makes Kritika understand that she should follow the waiter meanwhile is will do something do not worry.

Prithvi elaborates that there is something that only the operator can give then he asks them what type of favour they want, he says that they want to erase the last three days’ footage so that their plan will be secret. But the operator refuses to do that and says that he is not one of them who takes bribes from them for this cheap work. He doubts that she has a connection from the death of Akshay because of that he is trying to give them a bribe then he blows the horn in the entire hotel.

Then Kritika asks Preeta that did she find her or not they both reveal that Sherlyn is not present at home now. In Kritika's mind, one doubt is popped out that Sherlyn is definitely going to the hotel to make sure that everything should go as per her plan. Then they both come into the kitchen to investigate because it is the last place for searching suddenly they see Sherlyn and get shocked.

6th April 2021 Written Episode

The coming episode of Kundali Bhagya begins where Pawan interrogates Mahesh about Prithvi, he recalls the way he slapped him and threatened him as well. Pawan accepts that Prithvi is his brother and if he saw him so tell him but Mahesh holds his collar and says that he identified him. Then Pawan comes to know that he is talking to Mahesh that now he got to know about Prithvi, he thinks that it’s nice that he did not expose Sherlyn, Mahira, and Prithvi.

Then Mahesh warns him that he got to know their truth and now he is going to expose them so that his family gets rid of them. Pawan says to him that he got misunderstanding he is not that person whose he is finding to expose, Mahesh mentions that he knows all intentions of him and now he also got know that why Prithvi entered in their life and the Luthra mansion. He says that still Rishabh does not familiar that Pawan is a real brother of Prithvi.

After that, he decided to expose them in front of the entire family and goes from there but Pawan thinks that if he tells their truth to everyone so it can make a lot of trouble for them. Then he decides to kill him at any cost so that their secret will be secret but when he tries to follow Mahesh meanwhile Mahira sees him and think that why he is following him here what is the reason behind this she will have to know that, Then she thinks that Sherlyn should know about it.

Then Sherlyn set the kerosene everywhere by saying that if she can not win so she will not let them win as well at any cost. Mahira stops Sherlyn to tell her everything and she executes her plan in front of her and says that she has to kill all the people before exposing Prithvi because Preeta has come to know each and everything about him. But Mahira says that she is not understanding the circumstances which are going to happen and says that thinks about Pawan at least once.

Then Preeta says to Srishti please bring water for him and meanwhile Mahesh recalls the 2010's incident and says that someone tried to kill him. He says that he also wants to expose one more mystery after hearing this Sherlyn got shocked because she knows that if he tells them everything so they will throw her outside from the house forever she thinks that if she will get exposed by him so they will send her jail as a punishment.