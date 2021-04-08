Kundali Bhagya: Who murdered Akshay? – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya: Who murdered Akshay?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now with Akshay’s murder and Mahesh’ recovery, the show is all set for a major turning point.

Earlier its seen that, Preeta asked Waiter about CCTV room of a hotel, but he refused to answer her. Kritika introduced herself as a hotel in charge to him and asked him to take her to CCTV room of a hotel. Prithvi disguised himself as a woman and told Sherlyn that no one will recognize him and asked what she will wear. She replied saying she will wait for him in the corridor and asked him to focus on his work. He decided to delete the CCTV footage of last 3 days and moved towards the CCTV room. He gave bribe to CCTV room staff but the staff pressed the alarm button.

Prithvi deleted the CCTV footage and escaped from there. Preeta learnt that someone already deleted the CCTV footage and she informed about it to Kritika. Kritika saw Sherlyn in the hotel and she informed about it to Preeta. Preeta suspected Sherlyn in Akshay’s murder. Police learnt that someone deleted the CCTV footage. A witness visited Police station and shared some information to Vijay.

In the upcoming episode, Vijay will ask about handcuffs to Constable saying they has to arrest the murderer. Preeta will tell Mahira that no one can separate her from Karan. Vijay will question Kritika and she will struggle to answer him.

Will Vijay arrest Kritika? How Mahira will react now?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali bhagya, stay tuned to this space.

