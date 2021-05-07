Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta be able to prove Karan’s innocence?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now, Police arrested Karan in Akshay’s murder case so it will be interesting to see how Preeta going to save Karan.

Earlier its seen that, Prosecutor said to Judge that he already submitted evidence against Preeta so Ruchika’s statement can’t change anything. He also added that Preeta attacked Akshay and left from the hotel and no one was there to help Akshay that’s why he died after struggling a lot. He also revealed that it’s Preeta who deleted hotel’s CCTV footage of 3 days and hotel camera captured her when she came out of the hotel.

Judge announced that all the evidence proves that it’s Preeta who murdered Akshay and was about to say his verdict but Karan stopped him. Karan said to Judge that Preeta is not Akshay’s murderer because he murdered him. Judge asked him to come to the witness box. Karan reveals that Akshay blackmailed Kritika so Preeta went to meet him and there he tried to molest her that day he was also present in that hotel and he learnt that Akshay tried to molest Preeta so in anger he murdered him.

Preeta asked him to not lie to save her. Judge released Preeta and ordered Police to arrest Karan. Police arrested Karan and Preeta yelled at Karan for lying and said to him that he did wrong with her by taking blame on himself and cried. He hugged her to console her.

In the upcoming episode, Police will take Karan from the court. Preeta will run behind the jeep.

What will be Preeta’s next move? How Luthra’s will react now?

