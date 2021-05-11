Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta Find Out Megha’s Truth?

Kundali Bhagya Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times. Now, Mahesh knows about Karan’s arrest so it will be interesting to see how he and Preeta going to handle this matter.

Earlier its seen that, Pammi said to Rakhi that she is upset with her behaviour and like Kareena said Preeta is unlucky for Luthra’s. Rakhi told her that she is not upset with Karan’s decision instead she is proud of her son and Kareena never liked Preeta and moreover Kareena’s thoughts about Preeta was wrong not Preeta.

She informed her that Karan starts to understand the importance of relationships after Preeta’s entry and Karan did the right thing today by fulfilling his responsibility as a husband so she don’t think her son did anything wrong. She warned her to not say a word against Preeta.

Pammi decided to not apologize to Preeta. Mahesh asked about Karan to Rakhi. And Rakhi learnt that Mahesh now remember the recent incidents and recalled Doctor’s advice. Prithvi informed Sherlyn about Megha. Mahira decided to seek her father’s help to get Karan out of jail. But Prithvi told her to not do anything for Karan. So Mahira argued with him and Sherlyn.

In the upcoming episode, Mahesh will assure Preeta saying that he is with her and they will get Karan out of jail. Pammi will say to Suresh that Mahesh and Rakhi are not seeing Preeta’s true face. Preeta will cry in front of Rakhi saying that they loves her so much then she will hug her. Prithvi will overhear that.

What Prithvi will do now? How Mahira going to help Karan?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali Bhagya, stay tuned to this space.