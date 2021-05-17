ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta succeed in her mission?

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya has been around for a long time now and it was an audience favourite at all times.

Now, Preeta thinks Megha has proof against Akshay’s murderer so it will be interesting to see how she is going to find that proof to prove Karan’s innocence.

Earlier its seen that, Kritika informed Prithvi that she is going to meet Karan and requested him to accompany her and he agreed to accompany her. Megha called Prithvi and threatened him.

Preeta heard that and realised that Megha knows about Akshay’s murderer. Prithvi met Karan and made fun of him. Sarla and Kritika came there and scolded Prithvi.

Preeta informed Sameer and Srishti that Megha is pregnant with Akshay’s child. Srishti said to them that this proves that Megha is not Akshay’s murderer.

Preeta also informed them that Megha was blackmailing someone so she has some proof against Akshay’s murderer and they need to find that proof to prove Karan’s innocence. Sarla motivated Preeta and blessed her.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta will say to Srishti that, the proof Megha was talking about could be Akshay’s mobile and she is sure that Megha knows who is Akshay’s murderer. Akshay’s mother will tell Megha that few transgenders came for her baby shower ceremony.

Megha will ask them that why they came when she didn’t invite anyone for her baby shower. Sameer, Srishti and Preeta will be shocked hearing her who came there hiding their identity wearing veil. Later, Preeta will find Akshay’s mobile.

What will be Preeta’s answer? Is Megha suspecting them?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Kundali Bhagya, stay tuned to this space.

