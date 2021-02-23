Kunis stars in Netflix’s adaptation of “Luckiest Girl Alive”!

Netflix is ​​known for bringing many of the best novels to life, turning them into some of the most loved series and movies for the streaming platform. Miracle novel Netflix The first novel by Jessica Knoll, “The Luckiest Girl Alive”. The book follows the sought-after journey of professional Annie Fennelly and the role of the main character is none other than the beautiful Milan Kunis.

The novel is reportedly being made into a film. The story shows the life of Annie Fennelly, who does a glamorous and high-profile job, as she works for a well-known magazine. Her life seems to be for a passive life that a successful girl would like. With a good job, Ani feels that she is living her life. But, things are not always what they look like.

A true crime documentary producer sets foot in her life, her life is turned upside down, about the crime at the prestigious Bradley School. As more and more are bought, people will notice which dark secrets Annie is holding from her past that will change people’s perception about her life.

When the novel was released in 2015, it became a New York Time bestselling novel. Writer Jessica Knoll is also honored to bring forward a powerful novel for her debut film. He will take part in the film as a screenplay writer as well as executive producer. Director Mike Barker is set to direct the film, which has previously been credited with directing hit TV series such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fargo”, among others.

The novel being reviewed by critics has been compared to novels such as “Gone Girl” and “The Girl on the Train”, both of which have been turned into massively successful films. This is the first project that Mila has taken up almost a year after the cameras and films were shut down.