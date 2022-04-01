Kurt Bergelman’s daughter about her participation in The Voice Kids: “I would like to break my national boundaries, but you have to be realistic”. Ghent

gentlemanSinger Kurt Bergelman’s daughter Noor Bergelman (14) will make an appearance on The Voice Kids tonight. She hopes to follow in her father’s footsteps. “Although I want to go my own way too,” it seems. “I want to write songs not only in Ghent, but also in English.”
She is barely fourteen years old, but Noor still appears to be at ease while participating in The Voice Kids. We have already seen in the preview of the second episode that airs tonight. This marks the first time that Noor is alone on stage, but this is not the first time she is singing in front of an audience. As a child, she often accompanied her father, Kurt Bergelman, to performances.
He was also present during Noor’s blind audition. At a certain point he himself was invited to the stage to sing ‘Loetsebolke’ with his daughter. “I really want to be in …
Read Full News