Kurt Cobain in pictures, 28 years after his death

Belonging to the “27 Club” means much more than dying at that age. It represents being a star of the show (or pretending to be an anti-star) and is done An absolutely dizzying and intense life. singer Kurt Cobain, Joe Died 28 years ago on 5th April 1994One of the names of that “selective” and tragic group of celebrities.

He certainly did not choose the day of his suicide. Nor did they patiently wait for it to turn 27. Everyone will consider it a coincidence or destiny according to their own beliefs. The truth is, as numbers speak, There are characters in the history of arts and entertainment who don’t need excuses to be remembered,

Cobain – himself as an artist and as the head of a machine called…