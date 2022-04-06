Kurt Cobain: What did he say in the letter he left behind before he took his own life?

Gang leader on 5th April 1994 nirvana, Kurt Cobain, locked himself in the greenhouse of his home in Seattle, USA; He closed the door with a stool and began writing his farewell letter.

Then, he lay on the floor, held a 20-gauge shotgun to his chest, with the muzzle on his chin, and pulled the trigger.

dead body was found three days later an electrician that he had gone to install a security system. Forensics had to confirm his identity with fingerprints. Toxicological studies later showed that the artist had a large heroin dosage in his blood.

Thus happened one of the most memorable tragedies of the rock scene. hardly with 27 yearsSinger and leader of Nirvana,…