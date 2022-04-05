Kurt Cobain’s phrases to remember him 28 years after his death

Kurt Cobain dealt in its brief but intense 27 years who lived with withdrawn personality And DarknessHis, which was far from turning off the light he represented to many who were nurtured by his impression, his songs and his music, which over time continue to defend the phrases they left were coined Each time an anniversary is celebrated, in this case the number 28, their tragic death,

leader of nirvana Passed away on Tuesday April 5, 1994after shooting himself with a shotgun inside the greenhouse of his home in Seattle, in Washington State. But his body was found three days later on Friday 8th.

He had already been seduced on other occasions with the possibility of committing suicide, although they were favored and therefore once was…