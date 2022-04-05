Kurt Cobain’s suicide note and conspiracy theory: “It’s better to burn than to disappear” | LOS40 Classic

death of Kurt Cobain It was officially ruled suicide in April 1994 by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the brain with a 20-gauge Remington shotgun. Frustrated and high on heroin, the singer barricaded himself in the greenhouse of his Seattle home. There he shot himself, surrounded by a pair of sunglasses, the box of cigars he used to hide, and, of course, One of the most talked about suicide notes in the history of music,

“It’s better to burn than to disappear”Cobain wrote, unaware that this reference to the song Neil Young It will become a rallying cry for depressed teens around the world. In fact, It only took a few days for his first fan to commit suicide following you…