Kurup Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update – The Miracle Time

Kurup Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest Update.

Kurup is an upcoming biographical crime and drama film. The film Kurup will display the life of a criminal of Kerala named Sukumara Kurup. The film Kurup will include the complete story him.

The cast and crew of the upcoming film Kurup include Dulquer Salmaan as Sukumara Kurup – the most wanted criminal, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bharath, Surabhi Lakshmi, Maya Menon as Gomathi, Walid Riachy as Rasheed, Shivajith Padmanabhan as Shahu, Anand Bal as Police Constable, and MR Gopakumar.

The film will be available in five different languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Kurup is a Malayalam film. Srinath Rajendran directed it. Dulquer Salmaan produced it. KS Arvind, Jithin K Jose, and Daniell Sayooj Nair wrote it.

Sushin Shyam composed the music in the film Kurup. Nimish Ravi completed the cinematography, and Vivek Harshan did the editing of the film Kurup. The film Kurup was made under Wayfarer Films.

The film Kurup will be released on 28th May 2021. The shooting of the film Kurup began on 1st September 2019, and it was completed on 23rd February 2020. The last schedule of the shooting of the film Kurup was completed in Mangalore.

In the film Kurup, many locations were included, such as Dubai, Mumbai, Kerala, Ahmedabad, Mysore, and Mangalore. The teaser of the Malayalam film Kurup arrived, and the trailer will soon be released. Let’s watch the teaser of the film Kurup.

