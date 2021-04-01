Kurup Malayalam Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Set Up Malayalam Movie: Kurup is an upcoming Malayalam movie written and directed by Srinath Rajendran. Bankrolled under Wayfarer Films and M- Star banner, this movie features Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayn, Indrajith Sukumaran & Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. Music director Sushin shyam composes songs and background score for the film. The film is about one of the most wanted-criminal Sukumara Kurup who was accused in the murder of Chacko, to falsely picturize Chacko’s Dead body as him to claim Insurance money.
-
|Director
|Srinath Rajendran
|Producer
|Yet to be updated
|Screenplay
|Srinath Rajendran
|Genre
|Drama
|Story
|Srinath Rajendran
|Starring
|Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayn, Indrajith Sukumaran & Shine Tom Chacko
|Music
|Sushin shyam
|Cinematographer
|Vivek Harshan
|Editor
|Ninish Ravi
|Production Company
|Wayfarer Films and M- Star
|Release date
|2021
|Language
|Malayalam
Watch the official teaser video of Dulquer Salmaan’s kurup,
Kurup Movie Sneak Peek
Watch the official sneak peek video of upcoming malayalam movie Kurup,