Kurup Malayalam Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Set Up Malayalam Movie: Kurup is an upcoming Malayalam movie written and directed by Srinath Rajendran. Bankrolled under Wayfarer Films and M- Star banner, this movie features Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayn, Indrajith Sukumaran & Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. Music director Sushin shyam composes songs and background score for the film. The film is about one of the most wanted-criminal Sukumara Kurup who was accused in the murder of Chacko, to falsely picturize Chacko’s Dead body as him to claim Insurance money.

Director Srinath Rajendran
Producer Yet to be updated
Screenplay Srinath Rajendran
Genre Drama
Story Srinath Rajendran
Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Wayn, Indrajith Sukumaran & Shine Tom Chacko
Music Sushin shyam
Cinematographer Vivek Harshan
Editor Ninish Ravi
Production Company Wayfarer Films and M- Star
Release date 2021
Language Malayalam
Kurup Teaser

Watch the official teaser video of Dulquer Salmaan’s kurup,

Kurup Movie Sneak Peek

Watch the official sneak peek video of upcoming malayalam movie Kurup,

Kurup Malayalam Movie Songs

